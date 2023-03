Radoman developed into an offensive force last season for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Longhorns. He finished in the area top 10 in all three major scoring categories with 89 goals (third), 54 assists (tied for sixth) and 232 points (sixth), while also tying for fifth with five game-winning goals. That offensive output earned Radoman All-Metro, MWP all-district and all-Red Conference first-team honors.