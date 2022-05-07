Lindbergh rises and shines to win district opener against Lafayette

KIRKWOOD — Matt Ludwig didn't mind the earlier-than-normal Saturday morning wakeup call.

“It was fine,” the Lindbergh senior attacker said. “I woke up, got my McDonald's, ate it before I got here and got in the pool.”

Ludwig scored a team-high four goals to help lead the Flyers to a 16-9 win over Lafayette in a Missouri Water Polo district tournament first-round game at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

Caleb Jones added three goals for No. 8 seed Lindbergh (14-11-1), which has won three straight games on the heels of a five-game skid. Drew Watson, Danny Feiste, Ryan Diehl and Trey Watson each added two goals apiece for the Flyers.

“There were quite a few multiple-goal scorers and that's how we have to play. We don't have that one superstar like some teams have, but we just have a solid lineup and a solid bench,” Flyers coach Andy Butler said. “We had a really good beginning of the season, then we kind of went through a lull, and the last three games, we're playing better and getting back into our style and not worrying about what the other team is doing.”

Dylan Vorbeck scored a game-high five goals for ninth-seeded Lafayette (13-12), which dropped its final four contests of the season. Vorbeck, one of the area's top-five scorers again this season, was playing with a broken finger he suffered in a loss to CBC on Monday.

“We've had a lot of injuries the last couple weeks. Not to make any excuses, but it's taken its toll,” Lancers coach Jamie Waeckerle said. “I feel like they gave their best effort and we just fell a little short. We were right in the game, I thought, for most of the game. They pulled slightly ahead in the second quarter, but even at the end of the third, it was still within reach and I feel like maybe we ran out of gas a little bit.”

The game looked like the typical 8 vs. 9 matchup in a back-and-forth first half, as Lafayette took three separate one-goal leads in a first quarter that ended 3-3, while Lindbergh took its first lead of the game 2 minutes, 23 seconds into a second quarter in which it held a 3-1 advantage for a 6-4 halftime lead.

“When you're the 8/9, you just figure it's gonna be tight,” Butler said. “I was talking to Jamie before the game about how neither of us would be surprised if either team won by a little or by a lot. It just depended on how the kids performed and luckily we hung in there in the first half and broke away in the second half.”

The Flyers tallied three of the first four goals of the third quarter, with Ludwig netting two of them, to take their biggest lead of the game at 9-5 before Lafayette scored a pair of goals exactly one minute apart to cut it to two.

It was still anybody's game at 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but Lindbergh claimed a 6-2 advantage in the final seven minutes to pull away for the win.

Ludwig, Diehl and Jacob Deeter scored in the first 2:47 of the final period to push the lead out to six. Vorbeck scored to momentarily stop the bleeding for Lafayette, but the Flyers tallied three more goals in a row in a 1:06 span to ice the victory.

“This whole year, we've been a fourth-quarter team,” Ludwig said. “The fourth quarter is usually ours and we showed it today.”

The Lancers will lose seven seniors to graduation, so they could take a step back next season with some younger, inexperienced players.

“Not a tremendous amount of varsity players returning, so we'll have a different look next year, for sure,” Waeckerle said.

Lindbergh advances to play in the district quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at John Burroughs. The Flyers will face the winner of Saturday afternoon's first-round game between Pattonville (5-11) and No. 1 seed SLUH (16-4)

“SLUH would be a tough battle,” Ludwig said. “They're probably the best team in the state. They have a solid four guys that are just really, really good. It would be a challenge, but we would be ready for them.”