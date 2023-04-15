CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette won the inaugural Founders Cup for girls water polo, but Mustangs sophomore Nevaeh Kerber noted everyone involved was a winner.

“I think it’s great. It helps grow the sport and grow the community of water polo for girls,” Kerber said. “Missouri isn’t that popular in water polo. To get more girls playing and then go on and maybe play in college is great. It’s a great sport.”

Marquette defeated the top-seeded Ladue Rams 7-4 to claim first place in the tournament. The Mustangs won all four games they played in the tourney and is undefeated this season at 9-0.

Each team played four games. Parkway North finished second. Lindbergh came in third.

“History is made,” said coach Claire Maniscalco, who is a Marquette graduate and in her first year as the head coach after serving as an assistant coach the past two springs. “This was a high-pressure game. We hadn’t played them before and they were ranked No. 1. We figured it out and played like a team. This means a lot to me.”

Ladue will host Marquette in the regular season finale April 25.

Assistant coach Sean Gallagher led the Rams this weekend.

“I thought we played a pretty good game, but the shots didn’t go our way,” Gallagher said. “That’s on me. We kept shooting high corner. I take full responsibility for that. I think if we play them again, the shots will fall our way and the outcome will be different.”

The Rams were 2-2 in the tournament but were missing between three to five players depending on the game for various reasons.

This season there are nine teams playing girls water polo in the third year it has been offered as a club sport. Last year, there were seven. There were five in the first season.

“It’s already growing,” Kerber said. “I just can’t wait to see how far it grows.”

There is room for growth. Girls swimming, which is a winter sport, has 52 local teams competing.

The Founders Cup is first girls water polo tournament played in the regular season. It also was the first time Marquette has hosted a water polo tournament for either boys or girls.

“It is a lot of work,” Maniscalco said to put on a tournament. “It was pretty cool. I talked to other coaches about hosting the Founders Cup of the founding teams. Everyone wanted to play. It’s been good. The games were all played on time. I was told the goal is to keep your referees and coaches happy and so far, so good.”

Lafayette won the final game of the tournament with a 7-3 victory over Parkway West. Lancers coach Stuart Morse said the event was a good one.

“I think it was great,” Morse said. “It’s a sport that we’re still trying to grow. To get everyone together and playing a bunch of games and where they’re watching each other play in one spot is good. There was a lot of energy here.”

Girls need a tournament like this, Ladue senior Lisa Yanuck said.

“The boys get so many tournaments and opportunities to play,” Yanuck said. “Tournaments are an opportunity to play a lot of games and learn a lot. It’s nice to finally start having the same stuff as the boys have. Girls play the game super differently from the boys so it’s nice to have our own team and play at this level.”

Kerber said the Mustangs were excited to play in the tournament.

“We had no expectations going into it and we did our best and it paid off,” Kerber said. “After today, we’re all feeling really happy and confident.”

The Mustangs were down 4-2 early in the third period after Rams senior Mila Winkelmann scored at 5:28.

Marquette did not panic.

“That’s something we talk about,” Maniscalco said. “We don’t get concerned about the score of the game or how it’s going. We want to be playing in that last weekend. Whatever we had to do to grow and learn, we do. We want to be playing in that last game.”

Marquette is no stranger to the last game in the Missouri Water Polo District Tournament. The Mustangs won the event in the first year and finished second last spring.

With her team down by two goals, Kerber kicked it up a notch for Marquette and took over the game. The center scored at the 5:10 mark and then again at 3:54 to tie the game.

With 1:44 left in the quarter, Kerber scored the go-ahead goal from her position in front the net. Her powerful throw got past Ladue senior goalie Scarlette Maier.

“Nevaeh is an incredible player,” Maniscalco said. “She’s extremely strong. She’s starting to really come into her own. She’s got this confidence that’s infectious. She knows she can put it in the corner.”

In the final quarter, Marquette senior Erin Huff scored an insurance goal with 2:46 to play.

Kerber closed out the scoring with a final goal with 1:30 showing.

“I like scoring,” Kerber said. “It’s fun. Being a center, it’s my job to score.”

Freshman goalie Olivia Bryski’s job to stop the other team from scoring. She recorded seven saves in each half of the game.

Byrski said she was just reacting to what was happening in front of her.

“They’ve got a lot of good scorers on that team,” Bryski said. ”They’re really good.”

Maniscalco was pleased with Bryski’s play.

“She’s working so hard,” Maniscalco said. “She makes really smart passes from her position. She’s doing incredible.”

Morse is excited about the future of the sport.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm from the girls,” Morse said. “They are loving it. We need to get more people to understand that it’s available to them. A lot of people don’t know it exists.”

More educating needs to be done, Ladue senior Mila Winkelmann said.

“We need to encourage other schools and girls to play the sport,” Winkelmann said. “There should be some carryover from swimming in the winter season.”

Lafayette sophomore Talia Ramsey, who is a swimmer in the winter, is happy for the opportunity to play in the spring.

“It’s so awesome,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been playing about a year. I love the physicality of the sport and being able to swim a lot. It’s fun.”

Founders Cup: Marquette 7, Ladue 4

Founders Cup: Lafayette 7, Parkway West 3