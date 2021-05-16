Marquette tops Oakville to claim first Missouri Water Polo girls championship

LADUE — It was everything Grace Brzyski and Ivy Williams thought it would be.
Marquette's only two seniors combined for 10 goals to lead the Mustangs to an 18-11 win over Oakville in the first Missouri Water Polo girls district championship Saturday at MICDS.
“Grace and Ivy, I've had since they were freshmen. Great kids. Good students,” Marquette coach Scott Summers said. “I couldn't care for them more if they were my own two girls. They've just been great for the program. Just awesome kids.”
Brzyski scored six goals, all coming in the first three quarters when the Mustangs built a 10-goal lead. She also assisted on four other goals to give her 16 points in the game.
“This is a good old mic drop for my senior year,” said Brzyski, who will play at Mercyhurst University. “It was amazing to have the opportunity to play against girls, but winning it is a whole other thing to be proud of.”
Williams scored four goals and added two assists, tying her season high in goals and setting a new high in points.
“This is more than I ever could have wanted from this sport,” said Williams, who plans to start a club team at Creighton. “We've kind of seen it grow throughout the years. This has kind of been culminating. Women's water polo is really growing in St. Louis. It's a really big deal because we're getting shout-outs from USA Water Polo.”
The win gave No. 1 seed Marquette a perfect 8-0 record in the area's inaugural girls season.
“I'm very proud of my team. I've got great girls,” Summers said. “They just never give up. They're really coachable. I couldn't ask for a better group.”
Jenna Wolf notched a game-high eight goals to lead No. 2 seed Oakville (6-2), which suffered its only two losses to the Mustangs.
“This season has just been magical. It's been so much fun. I have no doubt we will be back next year,” Tigers coach Brett Walters said. “I have zero seniors on this team. They all watched these people celebrate and jump in the pool. We cheered for them. We're happy for them. But, we want that next year. We're going to be very motivated to be that team next year.”
Brzyski and Williams scored twice and Brianna Allstun scored the first of her three goals from mid-pool with six seconds left to give Marquette a 5-2 lead after one quarter.
Wolf scored on a five-meter penalty shot to get the Tigers to within two goals, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way. Allstun and Katie Arens each scored two goals as part of a 5-2 surge to end the first half to put the Mustangs up 10-5.
Wolf scored 23 seconds into the third quarter to bring Oakville within four and the deficit could have been three, but Marquette goalie Meg Murphy stopped Lauren Manning on a penalty shot and the Mustangs would go on to score the final six goals of the quarter to blow it open at 16-6.
Williams made it a 7-0 run with a goal to start the fourth quarter, but Wolf would score four straight as part of a 5-1 Oakville surge to close the game that brought the final margin to seven.
“These girls, they fought to the end. I loved that,” Walters said. “We actually won that fourth quarter 5-2, so I was thrilled to see that. That was kind of the mentality.”
The inaugural girls season had five teams (Lafayette, Ladue and Parkway North were the others) and four were in the district tournament.
Both coaches see the sport continuing to grow on the girls side.
“We're hoping for another four (teams) next year and then just keep growing from there,” Summers said. “This is what a lot of us have worked for. A lot of the coaches in the area have really been pushing and it feels great that we're here.”
Walters added, “We had five teams this year. I think we're going to be at 10 next year. And then from there it's just going to explode, especially once the private schools realize what's going on. It's just going to take off, I think, because it's just so much fun.”
Walters likes how it gives girls a chance to do the things they wouldn't do being part of a co-ed team.
“I think the best part of it all is when they're playing co-ed, they're an assistant player,” he said. “They don't get to play center, they don't get to play two-meter D, they don't get to play goalie. To see them get to do these things and have fun is just so cool.”
As she gets ready to move on to next level, Brzyski also sees big things ahead for girls water polo in St. Louis.
“Going into freshman year, I did not expect to have this. This is crazy just to see the sport grow so much because I started in seventh grade being the only middle school girl playing with a whole bunch of high schoolers,” she said. “There's an all-female club (St. Louis Lions) now and we have such a young group of girls that are starting, so it's just going to keep growing and they're going to tell their friends. In a few years coming, this tournament will be even bigger.”