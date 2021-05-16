Marquette tops Oakville to claim first Missouri Water Polo girls championship

Williams made it a 7-0 run with a goal to start the fourth quarter, but Wolf would score four straight as part of a 5-1 Oakville surge to close the game that brought the final margin to seven.

“These girls, they fought to the end. I loved that,” Walters said. “We actually won that fourth quarter 5-2, so I was thrilled to see that. That was kind of the mentality.”

The inaugural girls season had five teams (Lafayette, Ladue and Parkway North were the others) and four were in the district tournament.

Both coaches see the sport continuing to grow on the girls side.

“We're hoping for another four (teams) next year and then just keep growing from there,” Summers said. “This is what a lot of us have worked for. A lot of the coaches in the area have really been pushing and it feels great that we're here.”

Walters added, “We had five teams this year. I think we're going to be at 10 next year. And then from there it's just going to explode, especially once the private schools realize what's going on. It's just going to take off, I think, because it's just so much fun.”

Walters likes how it gives girls a chance to do the things they wouldn't do being part of a co-ed team.