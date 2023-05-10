SAPPINGTON — Erin Huff knew she needed to get rid of the ball in a hurry.

With the 30-second shot clock winding down, the Marquette senior lofted a shot from the center of the pool that went over the head of Parkway North goalie Megan Mueller and into the net to give the Mustangs their first lead of the game 54 seconds into overtime and they would go on to a 10-7 victory in a Missouri Water Polo district tournament girls semifinal game Thursday night at the Lindbergh High natatorium.

“I did not think it was gonna go in, I'm not gonna lie,” Huff said. “I just saw that there was only four seconds left and I just thought I may as well take a chance. And it worked.”

In the third year of the MWP girls district tourney, second-seeded Marquette (17-4) advanced to its third successive championship game, where it will take on top seed Ladue (15-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pattonville High.

“It's pretty exciting, that's for sure,” Mustangs coach Claire Maniscalco said. “The girls have worked so hard. I know they wanted this game so badly. They're out there trying to prove that they deserve to be in that first-place game.”

Third-seeded North (13-5), which will play No. 5 seed Lindbergh (10-9) for third place Saturday, will likely look back and wonder what if after holding a three-goal lead early in the fourth quarter and a two-goal advantage with less than two minutes to play in regulation.

“They all had smiles on their face, so they're OK,” Vikings coach Norman Rich said. “We played hard. The whole game was back and forth. We have a bunch of really good players, but we just don't have a dominant player like Marquette does. We have a lot of players that have really improved a lot, but I think that was the big difference.”

That one dominant player, Naveah Kerber, had the hot hand for Marquette with a team-high four goals, including the game-tying goal with 52.5 seconds left in regulation and an OT lamplighter just over a minute after Huff's tally.

“The (cross)bars were my enemy a little bit there in the beginning, but toward the end, I kind of came through,” Kerber said.

The Vikings also got a four-goal performance from Mary Slinkard, but all of those came in the first half with Huff clamping down on her defensively the rest of the way.

“Erin runs our defense and we have full confidence in her to do so and she came through at the end,” Kerber said.

The beginning of the contest was a defensive slugfest with Slinkard's one-meter penalty shot goal with 53 seconds left the only goal of the first quarter.

That was actually the only goal for the first 11:16 of the game before the floodgates opened for seven goals in the final 2:44 before halftime.

“I think North is a phenomenal team,” Maniscalco said. “We'd only played them once (an 11-9 win on April 14), so it was really fun to be able to play them.”

The teams traded goals and were tied 2-2 when Slinkard scored with 17.7 seconds left in the first half. Cai Walz then fired one in off Mueller's hands with 3.9 ticks left to tie it again, but North went into halftime with a 4-3 lead after Slinkard scored from mid-pool right off the restart with 1.3 seconds left.

“I think our passing was really good and us forcing a turnover was really good at the beginning,” Rich said. “We also had a lot of good outside shots.”

Anna Zwibelman notched a pair of goals 2:45 apart to start the third quarter that gave the Vikings a 6-3 lead, but Huff scored in the final minute of the period to get the Mustangs back to within two.

Marin Hugge restored North's three-goal cushion with a tally just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter before Kerber answered 32 seconds later.

But then the teams went into a nearly five-minute lull between goals and things were starting to look bleak for Marquette before Greta Woitach found herself all alone in front for a goal that cut it to 7-6 with 1:28 left in regulation.

“The key there is just making sure everybody stays calm and keeps their head clear,” Maniscalco said. “There was still a lot of game left.”

After a Mustangs defensive stop, Kerber worked around her defender and burst in for a close-in goal that tied the game at 7-7 just inside the final minute.

“We never let our guard down,” she said. “That's just what we live by. They're a good team and we just came to play and never gave up.”

Given new life, Marquette made the most of it by outscoring North 3-0 in the two 3-minute overtime periods. It was part of a collective defensive effort by the Mustangs that held the Vikings scoreless for the final 12:47 of the game.

“We're a heavy defensive team,” Maniscalco said. “The girls know how to play their game. They play strong defense. Once they calmed down and started playing their game, they were able to shut them down.”

After Huff and Kerber's tallies in the first OT period, Sydney Barkley sealed it with the only goal of the second OT period just 47 seconds in for the game's final goal.

“We just didn't have enough gas in the end,” Rich said. “We hung with them for most of the game. We don't sub. We play what we play.”

Saturday's championship will mark the fourth meeting of the season between Ladue and Marquette. The teams split the first two matchups before the final decision went in a nailbiter to the Mustangs, who beat and then lost to Oakville in the last two girls district finals.

“It's super exciting,” Huff said. “It's gonna be nice because I have a lot of friends on that team, so it will be good to end the season together.”