McCollum continues hot start, keys Parkway North over Clayton

CREVE COEUR — Now that he's in his second year on the Parkway North varsity water polo team, sophomore Patrick McCollum commands the locker room much better.

“Last year, I was a freshman, so I didn't have that much respect,” he said. “But, now I think the team respects me and now as a team we can work together even more.”

After notching eight goals in a season-opening victory at Rockwood Summit, McCollum tossed in seven more Tuesday evening in a 14-4 victory over Clayton in a Missouri Water Polo Blue Conference game at North.

The 15 goals in the first two games comes on the heels of a freshman season in which McCollum tallied 49 goals and 120 points in just 11 games.

“It's nice when you have an athlete who just has natural talent, and I just get to help him along the way. But, he's also shown to be a better team player now as we're going on and he doesn't have to get the ball every single team,” Vikings coach Patrick Storey said.

“And then the team is also just good at playing around him. We know that if we get him the ball then that's when we can start countering, and we also know that if we get him the ball and he's already halfway down the pool, we don't have to worry about playing offense. We can stay on defense.”

The win improved North to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play one year after the Vikings started a COVID-19-abbreviated 2021 season 0-5 on their way to a 2-9 mark.

“It's great to hit the ground running,” McCollum said. “Last year, we started off with a couple losses and this season, we are doing infinitely better.”

Clayton (2-1, 2-1) hung tough with North for the first 11 minutes Tuesday before things went awry. The game was tied midway through the second quarter, but the Vikings pulled away by scoring the final 10 goals of the game.

“It looked like the wheels fell off, but I think our kids were gassed,” Clayton coach Darion Williams said. “We had a lot of games this week, but I'm looking forward to watching these kids continue to grow and do some greatness.”

The Greyhounds scored the first two goals of the game on tallies by Daniel Love and Charlie Blake before McCollum answered with a pair of goals 1 minute and 5 seconds apart to forge a 2-2 tie after one quarter.

McCollum had the Vikings' first two goals of the second quarter, and Clayton got tallies from Blake and Miguel Buitrego to make it a 4-4 game at the midway point of the period.

“There was good communicating, good ball movement, accurate passing and just an overall cohesiveness,” Williams said. “As a coach, one of the trickiest things I think is not upsetting the chemistry that you have in the pool, but also not making your athletes play an ironman game.”

But, the Vikings scored the final four goals of the first half to carry an 8-4 lead into the intermission. Carson Lorenz had a pair tallies, while McCollum and Peyton Orr scored the others.

“It was definitely a rough start. I think as a team, we just needed to get our bearings,” McCollum said. “But, once we found what we needed to do with the ball, we started getting the ball in the goal.”

Clayton had a chance to get some momentum back just over two minutes into the second half when Love was awarded a 5-meter penalty shot, but North goalkeeper Suryansh Mishra made the save to keep it a four-goal game.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to score, it gives the team a good reset and gives them a little energy for the rest of the game,” Williams said. “What I'm looking for tomorrow and for future games is that game mentality and how not to let things get in your head so much.”

Storey said Mishra's save swung the mojo quickly back to North.

“That was a huge momentum boost,” Storey said. “He played amazing. His game was insane. This is his second year really playing goal and he spent the offseason really working hard and it showed tonight.”

With the momentum still on their side, the Vikings got goals from McCollum and Orr to stretch the lead out to six entering the fourth quarter.

Adam Boydston tallied a natural hat trick (three straight goals by one player) to start the final period before McCollum finished the scoring with his seventh goal with 38 seconds remaining to further enhance his hot start to the season.

“It's definitely not just me. It's a team effort,” McCollum said. “I couldn't do any of this without the entire team playing with me. I'm glad we've been able to do that.”