McKay Morgan, senior, Parkway West

McKay Morgan, Parkway West water polo

A varsity starter during his entire tenure with the Longhorns, Morgan is coming off a season in which he had 11 goals and 28 assists for 50 points for the Missouri Water Polo district runner-up. Notched 13 goals and 39 points as a freshman.