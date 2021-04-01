 Skip to main content
McKay Morgan, senior, Parkway West
A varsity starter during his entire tenure with the Longhorns, Morgan is coming off a season in which he had 11 goals and 28 assists for 50 points for the Missouri Water Polo district runner-up. Notched 13 goals and 39 points as a freshman.

