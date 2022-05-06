Murphy nets five goals to lead Lafayette girls to district quarterfinal win over Parkway North

KIRKWOOD — Casey Murphy left nothing to chance.

After her Lafayette High girls water polo team played two close games against Parkway North in the regular season, Murphy exploded for three of her team's five goals during a pivotal first quarter outburst Friday afternoon, and the Lancers never looked back in an 11-6 win over the Vikings in a Missouri Water Polo district tournament quarterfinal at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“It's my senior season and I'm happy to be playing at least a couple more games. I have played here for four years and knowing I'll never be able to play with this team again is kind of hard, so having these last couple games is really motivating,” Murphy said. “We were all a little nervous going into this game having it be the first all-deep game that we've played. So, ending the first quarter up 5-1 made us knew we could do this.”

As she was Friday, Murphy has been the offensive leader this season for the fourth-seeded Lancers (9-10), eclipsing the 80-goal mark in the game against the No. 5 seed Vikings (3-9-1).

“The thing is Casey is not about scoring. She's all about the we, the team. She only takes shots when she knows it's the right time for her to take a shot for the team,” Lafayette coach Stuart Morse said. “She really is a great player in the fact that she knows she can score, but she also knows that, as the rest of the team plays and scores, everything gets better.”

Despite misfiring on a five-meter penalty shot just 11 seconds into the game, North still jumped on top first when Athena DeKinder took a nice lead pass from Anna Zwibelman and scored 1 minute and 21 seconds in.

“This game is all about momentum, so with Athena's goal, it was just momentum right off the bat after that kind of rough start,” Vikings coach Patrick Storey said.

But, the Lancers countered with the next five goals to open up a 5-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Murphy had three of those goals, including the first two with one coming on a penalty shot. McKenna Budnick had the other two Lafayette tallies, and Murphy assisted on both.

North had the momentum in the first half of the second quarter with a pair of goals from Caitlin Schuerman 2:34 apart to trim the Vikings' deficit to 5-3.

“Once you get one goal, it's so easy to turn it into two or three because the girls are just feeling better and more excited,” Storey said.

But, Lafayette answered with a pair of tallies from Ava Grimm just 45 seconds apart to get its four-goal lead back and carry a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Grimm, though, scored her third straight goal 49 seconds into the third quarter to give the Lancers their biggest lead to that point.

“She came into this going, 'I love this pool,'” Morse said. “A lot of times, some of these different pools can be different for players, but she came into this game with a real positive attitude and she just went after it.”

North netted a pair of goals to get within three, but Lafayette responded with a pair of tallies from Murphy to go back up by five.

“In the middle of the season, we were working a lot on whether it was about the process or your mindset,” Morse said. “When we had those discussions, we were getting in our head. But the last few weeks, they've calmed themselves down and I think they're relying on each other more. They didn't lose their cool and kept doing what they needed to do.”

The teams traded one goal apiece in the fourth quarter as the Lancers were able to secure the victory and move on, while the Vikings will turn their attention to next season.

“The nice thing is I had three seniors on this team, with two of them starters, so I have five returning starters next year, including my one of my better offensive players, her twin sister who's turning into a great defensive player and my goalie,” Storey said. “So, we'll be back next year and we'll be ready.”

There are seven area teams playing girls water polo this season, so the district tourney is now down to its final four squads.

With its win, Lafayette moves on to play No. 1 seed Oakville (11-4) in a semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kirkwood. The Tigers won both regular-season matchups.

“They're a very good team,” Murphy said. “But since we've last played them, we've had some new offenses that we've created and we've worked a lot on our teamwork, so I'm excited to see how that's gonna play out against them.”

Defending champion Marquette (11-2) will take on Ladue (9-6-1) in the other girls semifinal at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The second-seeded Mustangs were a 16-0 winner over No. 7 Parkway West (0-11), and the No. 3 seed Rams got past the No. 6 seed Pioneers (2-9) 13-9 in the other two Friday quarterfinals.

The girls championship is slated for noon May 14 at MICDS.