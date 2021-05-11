Napawan pours in nine goals, leads Parkway Central into district semifinals

LADUE — Alex Napawan was not happy about missing a five-meter penalty shot.

The Parkway Central senior responded to the early miss by scoring a career-high nine goals, including four in a row during a momentum-changing run to the end the first half, to lift the Colts to a 17-10 win over Ladue in a Missouri Water Polo postseason district tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at John Burroughs.

“I did feel I needed to perform my best to allow others to perform their best,” Napawan said. “In order for us to really come out with this win, we all had to get it together and we as a team were able to accomplish our goal to help me and others to get the ball in the back of the net.”

Fourth-seeded Parkway Central (8-7) advances to take on No. 1 Parkway West (13-0) in an MWP semifinal game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Kirkwood. It's the first time in a long time the Colts are among the final four teams left standing.