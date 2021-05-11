Napawan pours in nine goals, leads Parkway Central into district semifinals

LADUE — Alex Napawan was not happy about missing a five-meter penalty shot.
The Parkway Central senior responded to the early miss by scoring a career-high nine goals, including four in a row during a momentum-changing run to the end the first half, to lift the Colts to a 17-10 win over Ladue in a Missouri Water Polo postseason district tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at John Burroughs.
“I did feel I needed to perform my best to allow others to perform their best,” Napawan said. “In order for us to really come out with this win, we all had to get it together and we as a team were able to accomplish our goal to help me and others to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Fourth-seeded Parkway Central (8-7) advances to take on No. 1 Parkway West (13-0) in an MWP semifinal game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Kirkwood. It's the first time in a long time the Colts are among the final four teams left standing.
“I was trying to look back in history. I think it was like '96 or something like that. So, it's been a while since we've been in the semifinals. I was real proud of our guys. A lot came together for us in this game,” Central coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “There's no getting around the fact that West is awesome. They sort of had their way with us the first two times we played them this year, but for our guys it's a no-lose situation. We're gonna go out there, hopefully play our best game and see what we come up with.”
Central's postseason success may be a long time coming, but it's a course Napawan and his fellow seniors have been plotting the last three years.
“I remember our freshman year we had a very competitive JV team and I told all the guys if we can bring this level back to our senior year we have a shot,” he said. “And we have that shot now.”
Fifth-seeded Ladue (13-6) got on the board first courtesy of a Bernie Von Ruecker goal, but Napawan, Nathan Mercier and Daniel Richmann scored in a 2 minute, 2 second span to put Central up 3-1. Tucked into that run was Napawan's penalty miss from the five-meter line.
“It's like missing a free throw in basketball,” Napawan said. “I've got to go back down the court and make up for it.”
The Rams responded with goals from Devon Bierman and Von Ruecker to tie it by the end of the first quarter, and a pair of goals by James Ramey put Ladue up 5-3 two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter.
But Ramey, who led the Rams with 74 goals and 166 points this season, picked up his third ejection of the game 1:13 later and would have to watch the rest of the game from the bench.
“We hung with them for a while, but when a couple of our stars got ejects and are out, there's just not a whole lot you can do after that,” Ladue coach Michael Clay said. “It's tough. You're talking a major piece of the offense. I know he learned from it and luckily he'll get a chance to come back next year to come back because he's a junior.”
Matthew Campbell scored the first of his four goals to trim the Colts' deficit to one before Napawan began his goal-scoring spree just one second after Ramey's disqualification. Napawan's four goals in the final 3:14 of the first half turned a one-goal Rams lead into a three-goal Colts lead, 8-5, at halftime.
“Alex is a dominant player,” Schonhoff said. “He can operate in small spaces, so just continuing to try and force that ball in to him and let him do his thing is something we worked on all week.”
It was a lead Central would not relinquish, although Ladue tried to wrestle the advantage back with three of the first four goals of the second half to get to within 9-8. But, Napawan's fifth goal of the game righted the ship for the Colts, who led 11-9 after three quarters.
What was a close game heading to the final seven minutes turned into a comfortable victory for Central, as it outscored Ladue 6-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“I'm proud of my kids. They kept fighting,” Clay said. “We were only down by two in the fourth and we were driving, but Alex is sneaky and he slipped away and got some goals.”
Napawan had three of the goals in the quarter before the reserves came on in the final minute, but much of the Colts' success in the game, and in the fourth quarter, also came because of the play of its defense and freshman goalie Ian Conway, who made 10 saves in the game.
“I really prepared hard for this game and I'm glad I was able to do that for the team,” Conway said. “And I was really proud of my defense.”
Conway has allowed 10 or fewer goals in nine of his 14 games played this season.
“Ian's a natural goalie. He's got the leg strength, he's got the athletic ability and he's been playing this game since he was a little kid so he's got the intelligence as well,” Schonhoff said. “It's the most important position in the pool and, in my opinion, we've got the best goalie in the league as a freshman.”