MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Exactly 364 days had passed since the Parkway Central boys water polo team made a vow to themselves at the 2022 Missouri Water Polo district tournament.

“After the third-place game when we beat Ladue, we all sat in the storage room at MICDS with the first-place game going on behind us and every single one of them said, 'We're in that game and we're winning that game next year,' ” Colts coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “So obviously it was a great game (Saturday) and a great three months. But these guys put the work in starting a year ago.”

Central was the last of the four Parkway School District schools to play in the MWP boys district championship and the Colts made their debut count with the program's first title Saturday in a 19-11 win over St. Louis University High at the Pattonville High natatorium.

“When we got third last year, that's what really put it in our heads that we were striving to get first,” Colts senior Quin Wolff said. “I think everyone put in the work and the effort. We were rewarded (Saturday). We earned what we put in. We deserved what we got, I think.”

The win also capped a magical 2022-23 school year for Schonhoff, who had the magic touch with everything he did this year. The MWP hall of famer pulled off the rare coaching trifecta of winning championships in boys swimming and diving (Parkway Central, Class 1), girls swimming and diving (Westminster, Class 1) and water polo.

“We call it the three-peat. We've been saying that all year. He's been trying to keep it calm and not jinx it, I guess,” Central junior goalie Ian Conway said. “Every practice, he'll get in with us. Schonhoff was a great water polo player and still is to this day. That's how we practice for teams with huge players. He's the reason why we win any single game. He's not just a coach to us. We see him as a father figure almost. He supports us in the pool and out. He's getting married this summer and we're all invited to his wedding. It's gonna be awesome.”

Conway, the area's top goalie, was a big reason why the Colts were able to hoist the first-place trophy. He had a phenomenal season in which he allowed double-digit goals just three times.

“Ian is a game-changer,” Schonhoff said. “I think we have a pretty good, disciplined defense, so we do what we can to limit the good looks. But every now and then, when something falls apart and they get a fantastic look, he'll just stop it.”

Saturday marked the third time Conway permitted at least 10 goals in a game, but he couldn't have cared less after his team secured the championship. And he even chipped in a goal scored for good measure.

“It's just great to stop a goal and to score a goal,” he said. “When you look up at the scoreboard and see our team hold any team to less than 10 goals, that's a win for me. Eleven goals is still a win for me.”

Third-seeded SLUH (16-9), which knocked off No. 2 seed Parkway West in the semifinals, got the best of Central in the teams' regular season matchup in a 9-7 win on April 11 but couldn't pull off the repeat in the district final.

“Little bit of the opposite of when we played them at their place. We got a little lead on them and then just kind of went one for one,” Junior Billikens coach John Penilla said. “But they were shooting lights out that first quarter. I told our guys it wasn't our offense that was hurting us because we had chances. We weren't playing good enough defense.”

The teams traded goals at the start before the Colts tallied four of the final five goals of the first quarter to grab a 7-3 lead. The cushion swelled even more when Central netted the first two goals of the second quarter to take a six-goal lead and it was still six at 10-4 at halftime.

“We expected it to be close, but going up 9-3, coach told us it was 0-0 and to keep going,” said junior Tyler Bryant, one of two Colts with five goals in the final. “Don't let them get anything, don't give up and swim as fast as you can.”

SLUH enjoyed a 4-3 advantage in the third quarter, but with a six-goal deficit to start, the Jr. Bills needed even more of an advantage to put a dent in the Colts' lead.

“It seemed like every time we got a goal that felt like, 'OK, here we go,' they got one or they didn't but then they stopped us,” Penilla said. “We just couldn't build any momentum and we've been a momentum team all year.”

Central led 15-10 before junior William Jost scored two of his five goals during a 4-0 run over a 2-minute, 30-second span that sealed the game for the Colts.

“They scored seven goals on us in one quarter the last time we played them,” Jost said. “So, we knew we couldn't let up at all because it could be gone in a snap of a finger.”

SLUH got the final tally on one of the four one-meter penalty shots it was able to convert against Conway, but that would be all of the scoring and the Colts had the district championship they had been fervently seeking since last spring.

“It just feels great to accomplish something as huge as this,” Conway said. “It gives a sense of hope to younger generations that it is possible for Parkway Central. We started from basically nothing and rose to the top. A true underdog story. We can never go wrong with those.”