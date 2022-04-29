Parkway South continues hot stretch with win over Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Much like they have been most of the season, Kevin Potthast and Aleks Terzic were a two-man wrecking crew on offense for the Parkway South water polo team Friday afternoon.

The senior duo combined for all eight goals in the Patriots’ first-quarter scoring outburst and each player ended up with six total goals during Parkway South's 18-4 win over Pattonville in a Missouri Water Polo game at the Pattonville Aquatic Complex.

“They’ve been our leaders all year long. They are just an outstanding duo and they work together well. They just bring a lot to the table,” said South assistant coach Adam Ward, who was filling in for head coach Mike McGinnis. “Also, in a game like this, it was a great opportunity once the game moved into the stage where the outcome is determined for them to get others involved.”

Each player had a goal in the first and second minutes of the game as South (8-10) opened a 4-0 lead before the game was two minutes old.

Pattonville (4-10) got its lone goal of the first half from Miles Moeller before Potthast netted three more goals and Terzic one more to complete an 8-1 first quarter.

Terzic scored twice and Potthast once in a second quarter in which the Patriots outscored the Pirates 5-0 to take a commanding 13-1 lead into the break.

“I like to score and I know Aleks does, too. Our scheme is just to be explosive at the start,” Potthast said. “We’re a small team, so if we can get up big and put the other team on edge, when we get tired at the end we can kind of coast back and take it easy. Still be aggressive and still play hard, but we have a lead built up that we can rely on.”

Pattonville did find the net three times in the second half, as opposed to the one it scored in the opening half, but the climb was an uphill one all game long for the host squad.

“When you forget how to play fundamental water polo, it’s not going to go your way,” Pirates coach Tom Crockett said. “If you can’t pass the ball, you can’t do anything really, at least on offense. And Parkway South is a good team, so there’s nothing to take away from them.”

Terzic added his sixth goal of the game in the fourth quarter and Jeremiah Koenig pitched in with five goals, including four in the second half, to complete the Patriots’ offensive onslaught.

“We played club together for Jungle Cats Water Polo, so having that chemistry between us and being the leaders of the team really helps us in games,” Terzic said. “We can find each other on passes and breakaways, and we just know how we think and how we can score together.”

Both teams have one regular-season game remaining before the MWP district tournament commences late next week.

Pattonville will look to rebound from the loss when it plays at MICDS at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“From what I understand, that should be a pretty competitive game, which will be really good for us before our district game,” Crockett said. “Hopefully, we can take Monday and our game Tuesday to kind of reset and figure out whatever mental block was there and whatever we need to do.”

South will play host to Parkway North, also at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, riding a wave of momentum after winning the Summit Invitational this past weekend and currently enjoying a run of four wins in the last five games, and five in the last seven.

“We beat a team (Lafayette) that would probably be considered an upset in that tournament and we beat Oakville, who had beaten us twice already,” Ward said. “So, I feel like we had our two best wins last weekend and it feels like we’re playing well at the right time of the year.”