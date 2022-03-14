Parkway West begins title defense with win over Ladue in high-scoring opener

LADUE — Adam Lambert and his Parkway West teammates wanted to begin their Missouri Water Polo championship defense with a bang.

That's exactly what they did Monday.

Lambert scored nine goals and senior Will Bonnett added six goals to lead the Longhorns to a 23-18 victory over Ladue in the teams' MWP opener at Ladue's Ramming Pool.

“It was such a fun game to be in,” said Lambert, a junior who scored 23 goals all of last season. “That (nine goals) was the first time for me. Last year, I kind of hung back. This year, I wanted to swim more, work on my counter and get down the pool and look for the cross-pool passes.”

The 41 combined goals are the most scored in a Missouri Water Polo game in at least the last 10 seasons.

“Welcome back to St. Louis water polo. Honestly, I had no idea what to expect before the game,” West coach Charlie Cutelli said. “Overall, I don't think we did a lot of things terrible by any means. Offensively, we scored 23 goals off of offensive sets, counterattacks and six-on-fives.”

Ladue senior James Ramey tried to keep the Rams in it with an extraordinary 10-goal effort, but it wasn't quite enough to overcome the defending champs.

“There was a lot of really talented kids in that pool. West has three or four absolute stud players and Big James came to play today,” Ladue coach Michael Clay said. “I'd like to see our side clean it up a little bit. We're not used to giving up 23, but I can guarantee you West isn't used to giving up 18.”

West got off to a fast start with an 8-4 lead after the first quarter. Ramey had all four goals for the Rams and Bonnett also had four tallies in the first seven minutes.

“We were excited to get out there and play and we're excited for a good season ahead of us,” Bonnett said. “We had a lot of good adrenaline going on and we were psyched up.”

Ramey had three more goals in the second quarter, as Ladue outscored West to pull to within two by halftime.

“That's been a hallmark of what we try to do at Ladue,” Clay said. “It's not always that easy, but it helps when you've got a huge inside presence like James. What he can do is get you back in the game.”

Bonnett had a quick start to the second half with a pair of goals 11 seconds apart inside the first minute of the third quarter to give the Longhorns a 14-10 lead, but the Rams furiously fought back and tied the game 17-17 on Ramey's 10th goal of the game with 25.9 seconds left in the period.

“We thought we had it at that point,” Ramey said. “The game was there, so I can't wait to play them again.”

On the next possession, Radoman drove to the net and scored with 0.9 seconds left to give West the lead back at 18-17 heading to the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Longhorns, as the defense was the difference during a 5-1 advantage.

“Our bread and butter going back to 2013 is our press,” Cutelli said. “We pressed, I thought things were in our favor and then suddenly I decided we needed to help in the middle. We hadn't practiced that or done anything with that. But, I'm big on we do what we do and we needed to press. I told the boys it was on me for going to a zone or whatever we were running there.”

Yoon and Lambert scored to put West up by three before Edward Zhang's goal cut it to 20-18 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds to play. It stayed that way for the next three-plus minutes until Lambert scored a pair of huge goals 53 seconds apart with the second one clinching the win with 1:02 remaining.

“Those were really important,” Lambert said. “I think our team as a whole did really well condition-wise to swim up and down the entire time and I ended up getting those goals. But, it could have been anybody.”