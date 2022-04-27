Parkway West gets past SLUH in rematch of area powerhouses

BALLWIN — Wednesday's rematch between the St. Louis U. High and Parkway West water polo teams probably wouldn't resemble their matchup just four days ago.

And that was the case.

SLUH dominated the first meeting in the final game of the Lindbergh Invitational, jumping out to leads of 5-0 after one quarter and 10-1 at halftime en route to a 15-6 rout of West.

“I texted (West coach) Charlie (Cutelli) right after the game Saturday and said I was already dreading this game,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “Just because I knew he would have them ready and I knew they would play better. To their credit, they just didn't stop and it was what we expected.”

In the friendly confines of their own pool Wednesday, the Longhorns trailed by two goals after one quarter and one at halftime before rallying with a strong second half at both ends of the pool in an 11-9 victory over the Jr. Billikens.

“We were defeated after Saturday. They put us away. It was a humbling experience, but I think that humbling experience helped us to get it together, to work harder and to put in the effort it was gonna take to beat SLUH,” said West senior Will Bonnett, who scored the go-ahead goal late in the third quarter Wednesday. “We were super excited to play them. Our whole team has been basically thinking about this game since like the minute after the game ended on Saturday. We've been practicing some things and trying to prepare ourselves for SLUH. We just went out there and did what we practiced and it paid off.”

Saturday's game was pretty much over not long after it began, whereas Wednesday's rematch was the rollicking, back-and-forth affair everybody thought these two area powerhouses would produce.

“I know we won last year, but, unfortunately, no fans were allowed,” Cutelli said. “But this place was rockin' today. It was fun. It reminded me of 2012 and 2014 when we had this place rockin', too. Obviously, the win was icing on the cake, but just to be part of it was fun.”

The Longhorns (21-1) got five goals from junior Kosta Radoman and four tallies from Bonnett in notching their second win in the last three meetings with the Jr. Bills after a 2-30 mark against them from 1999-2019.

“I just had a good time,” Radoman said. “I'm not happy about swimming, but I do have to swim to get down there, so I will push 110% to get where I need to be. I'm always happy to get the ball in the back of the net.”

The Jr. Bills (16-4) were led by Cooper Scharff's five-goal effort. SLUH was playing without Zach Brugnara, who had six goals in Saturday's win over West, but injured his finger in the game.

“It was just kind of a fluky thing. He woke up on Sunday morning and it was all swollen up,” Penilla said. “We think he'll be back in a couple weeks.”

Unlike Saturday when SLUH scored 11 seconds into the game, it was West that jumped on top in a hurry Wednesday with a goal from Bonnett just 15 seconds in. The Longhorns led 2-1 before the Jr. Bills scored the final three goals of the first quarter, including two straight from Scharff to close the period.

West evened things 5-5 on Bonnett's second goal of the game with 1 minute and 54 seconds left before halftime, but Scharff scored his third of the contest just eight seconds later to give SLUH a 6-5 halftime lead.

“My direct quote at half was, 'It was 10-1 on Saturday at half, so, guys, we are in this game,' Cutelli said. “I had plenty of timeouts to burn if we got in trouble or needed to run something, so they did well.”

The Jr. Bills extended their lead back to two with a goal to start the second half, but three straight tallies from the Longhorns, including a pair from Radoman, put West back ahead 8-7.

Scharff netted the game-tying goal with 1:54 left in the third, but it was Bonnett answered with the go-ahead goal 13 seconds later to give West a lead it would not relinquish.

"Our goal today was to move the ball around,” Bonnett said. “We were working to drive through and get positive sets because we knew that's how we could beat them. We had tons of kids driving through. That's what makes our offense work. It's not just one person.”

Adam Lambert scored a goal late in the third and Radoman tallied his fifth with 5:32 left in the game to push the Longhorns' lead out to three before Scharff scored again 17 seconds later.

But that would be it for the scoring, as neither team dented the back of the cage in the final 5:15 of the game.

“After the game on Saturday, the boys being who they are wanted to over-analyze every little thing, but Coach (Brian) Welch and I said basically, if you play better defense good things will happen,” Cutelli said. “And we definitely played better defense today. We definitely had more fire, but I think that came from playing defense.”

West allowed just three goals in the second half, including only one in the fourth quarter. The Longhorn defense was stout and junior goalie Nathan Zhou made some key stops on his way to totaling 15 saves in the game.

“We locked them down a lot harder this time on defense and it made my job so much easier. They didn't get any free looks and had to work for everything,” Zhou said. “I trusted my team to pressure them enough that they had to take a bad shot at me and then I could pull it down. And I think my team trusted me to take those shots that they funneled toward me.”

With the Missouri Water Polo district tournament seeding meeting on the horizon Sunday and the tourney itself beginning late next week with play-in games, both the Jr. Bills and Longhorns feel good about where they stand.

“As I told the team, this is good for us,” Penilla said. “It's a reminder that we've got a lot of work to do and we can still play better and still reach our peak. We've got two weeks to figure out how we can be our best.”

“This win is gonna help us for the postseason because it's gonna show that we need to work on things,” Radoman said. “Playing the best team, we see our biggest weaknesses. So now with the postseason, we're just gonna improve on what we can do and just compete with that.”