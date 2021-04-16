Parkway West hands SLUH first water polo loss to a Missouri foe since 2014

Charlie Cutelli wasn't sure how Thursday was going to play out.
His Parkway West boys water polo team had a showdown with a St. Louis University High squad that has dominated Missouri Water Polo for the better part of two decades — and especially so in the last 10 years — but had shown some signs of being human with a trio of close games to start the 2021 season.
“Whenever we play them, it's always a battle,” Cutelli said. “I didn't really know what to expect going in. I knew they were undefeated but hadn't played as many games as we had. But, they've got a bunch of guys that play consistent water polo, so I knew they were going to be good.”
The Longhorns built a two-goal lead after one quarter Thursday on their way to a 15-7 win over the Junior Billikens, thanks in large part to a 7-0 advantage in the second quarter.
“We were shooting deep in the second quarter and we were able to kind of pop off there and get some offense generated,” Cutelli said. “They play tough defense just like we play tough defense, but I guess we were able to generate a little more on the offensive end than they were.”
The biggest takeaway from the game, though, was the remarkable streak that was snapped.
The loss for SLUH (3-1) was its first to a team from Missouri since falling to Parkway West in the 2014 MWP district title game. It was a stretch of 95 games over a span of 2,525 days since that setback.
Stretching things out even more, the Jr. Bills had not lost a regular season game to a Missouri team since May 1, 2010 — a span of 147 regular season games and 4,002 days.
“The streak obviously has been out there and existed,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “On one hand, it's an incredible accomplishment whether it's the one that goes back to 2010 for a regular season game or 2014 for any game. But every team is different.
“I told the kids last night, our goal wasn't to win this game. Our goal is to do the things we want to do — play fair, play hard, play for each other and play. If we do those four things the best we can, the result will take care of itself. So we've been fortunate enough for the result always for the last several years to be a win. It wasn't last night.”
The one area team that has given the Jr. Bills the most trouble over the years is Parkway West.
The Longhorns nearly broke the streak twice in 2019, with a narrow overtime loss in the Lindbergh Tournament title game followed by another OT setback just two weeks later in the MWP final, a game West led in the final minute.
“I will say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Our programs both press really well and that was evident (Thursday), but ours was able to turn into a little bit more offense,” Cutelli said. “It's buy-in from kids in the offseason. They work hard in the offseason. When I first started coaching at West that was not the case. I don't think we had one person that played offseason water polo. It was something I pushed and once it kind of snowballed and now the kids do it, it's kind of like it's almost the expectation and no group wants to be the group that drops the ball.”
Penilla said it's because he and Cutelli are both from the Paul Baudendistel coaching tree and many of the two teams' players play for Baudendistel's Jungle Cat club water polo squad.
“I think they are the program that is kind of most similar to what we do in terms of offensive, defensive counter-type philosophy,” Penilla said. “Now even more and more of them are playing with Jungle Cats and that's where our guys are playing in the offseason, so there's a lot of familiarity and similarities.”
Thursday's game was close in quarters one, three and four with West holding just an 8-7 advantage in those periods, but the 7-0 surge in the second quarter proved to be the difference.
“An eight-goal run there will sink any ship. People have been asking what happened. Well, we played a really good team. That's kind of the most simple answer. They certainly executed way better than we did,” Penilla said. “For three of four quarters, we were able to hang with them and fought really hard. But, things kind of snowballed on us in that second quarter and we couldn't do anything to stop it. It's not that we weren't trying and fighting as hard as we could. They were just a buzzsaw in that second quarter.”
Cutelli was most pleased by the fact eight different players notched goals for the Longhorns (6-0), led by Raymond Yoon's four tallies.
“Raymond scores consistently in games, but he hasn't scored four for us,” Cutelli said. “I firmly believe the best teams I've coached have had a variety of individuals that were able to score goals. We have eight or nine guys that I trust to score goals for us. That makes us hard to guard.”
SLUH has played in 34 consecutive MWP final fours and has won 21 titles overall, including five in a row and 12 in the last 18 seasons. The Jr. Bills are annually the team to beat come district time in early May, but this year may see more parity in the ranks than normal.
“Is there a set final four? No. I'd say there's some teams that are jockeying for those positions that have a higher percentage of making it, but I feel like there's seven or eight teams right now that could end up in any of those slots,” Cutelli said. “SLUH's played four games and they're going to be better by the end of the year. Same with Kirkwood and Ladue, they're going to get better. Lindbergh's already gotten better. Parkway South's best player was kind of hobbled. If he comes back and is 100 percent, he's really good. Parkway Central, they're playing a lot of good close games. I'll be curious to see how it shakes out at the end.”
Penilla hopes his team can make it 35 consecutive final four appearances and six successive titles, but he knows his team will find a challenge around every corner.
“I think more than ever it's wide open. We're all in the same boat with having last year off and trying to get our bearings with not having as many games as we're used to,” he said. “Certainly, I hope that we are in the final four or in the finals, but again our goal is to be the best we can and if the other teams are better than us on those days, then you've got to tip your cap sometimes.”