Parkway West holds off Kirkwood to win Missouri Water Polo title

Seyer scored two more penalty shot goals in the second and Will Bonnett closed out the first half with two of his four goals to give the Longhorns an 8-3 lead at halftime.

Seyer then notched his fourth penalty shot goal of the game 1:05 into the second half to give West its biggest lead of the game at 9-3.

“Five's all about patience. Making sure that you set up right before you take a shot and getting a fast, hard shot,” Seyer said. “Everyone's got their way of doing it. For me, it just worked tonight. It worked really well.”

The Pioneers scored a pair before Bonnett had a chance to score on a penalty shot attempt of his own with Seyer out of the game. He made good on it to give West a 10-5 lead after three quarters.

“It's scary up there when it's just you and the goalie, but you've just got to suck it up and get it in there,” Bonnett said.

Whitson scored a pair of goals to make it a three-goal game before Seyer righted the ship with a goal with 3:03 left to make it 11-7.

Matt Wedlock and Whitson scored 28 seconds apart to make things very interesting at 11-9 with two minutes to play and Whitson had a strong chance to cut it to one, but Morgan rose up to block his shot with 1:06 to play.