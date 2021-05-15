Parkway West holds off Kirkwood to win Missouri Water Polo title

LADUE — Alexander Seyer's final dive into the pool as a Parkway West Longhorn with his coach in tow will be one he remembers forever.
The senior standout scored a team-high six goals, including four on five-meter penalty shots, to lift West to an 11-10 win over Kirkwood in the Missouri Water Polo boys district championship Saturday night at MICDS' Orthwein Pool at the Steward Aquatic Center.
Seyer punctuated the victory with a grab of Longhorns coach Charlie Cutelli and a celebratory dive together into the pool.
“All of my anxieties were gone and I was full of joy and energy. I'm elated. I'm happy. I'm amazed,” Seyer said. “Right now, I'm trying really hard not to cry. This is a pretty emotional moment for me because I've been waiting for this for a while and we've all been working hard for this.”
It was a celebration Cutelli wasn't sure would happen after the coronavirus pandemic nixed the 2020 season and left 2021 in doubt months ago.
“I told the boys to be thankful we're here. There's a whole class of kids that did not get to experience this,” he said. “This season was weird — masks, 12 games, no tournament, no Chicago — but we made it here and that was awesome. In the fall, we didn't even know if we were going to have a season.”
The title was the fourth for top-seeded West (15-0) in its ninth championship appearance. The Longhorns, who previously won in 1984, 2012 and 2014, lost to SLUH in the previous two MWP finals in 2018 and 2019.
“I remember watching my older brother (Romney) his junior year when they won (2014). It was so fun to watch and I said I wanted to do that some day,” said senior McKay Morgan, who was on both of West's recent runner-up teams. “This was our last chance and we really just put everything into it.”
Second-seeded Kirkwood (16-3) broke through for one of its best seasons ever and fell just short of a title in its first championship appearance in program history.
“First time ever in a final and to come within a goal of a great undefeated team like West is a big thrill us,” Pioneers coach Rob Peglar said. “Sure, we wanted the outcome to be different, but everybody would. We have five players coming back and we had a really good JV that made the final four, so the future looks really good for us.”
Tanner Whitson scored the first of his team-high six goals just 45 seconds into the game, but West responded with three successive tallies, including Seyer's first penalty shot.
“I traditionally have had someone that is the five-meter guy, but this year I wasn't sure where to go with that,” Cutelli said. “Unfortunately at West, we are shallow-deep, so in the shallow end when he shoots five meters, it's pretty darn hard for him to tread, so he's at an awkward angle. Once we started going all deep, he took a couple and I thought he looked good.”
Seyer scored two more penalty shot goals in the second and Will Bonnett closed out the first half with two of his four goals to give the Longhorns an 8-3 lead at halftime.
Seyer then notched his fourth penalty shot goal of the game 1:05 into the second half to give West its biggest lead of the game at 9-3.
“Five's all about patience. Making sure that you set up right before you take a shot and getting a fast, hard shot,” Seyer said. “Everyone's got their way of doing it. For me, it just worked tonight. It worked really well.”
The Pioneers scored a pair before Bonnett had a chance to score on a penalty shot attempt of his own with Seyer out of the game. He made good on it to give West a 10-5 lead after three quarters.
“It's scary up there when it's just you and the goalie, but you've just got to suck it up and get it in there,” Bonnett said.
Whitson scored a pair of goals to make it a three-goal game before Seyer righted the ship with a goal with 3:03 left to make it 11-7.
Matt Wedlock and Whitson scored 28 seconds apart to make things very interesting at 11-9 with two minutes to play and Whitson had a strong chance to cut it to one, but Morgan rose up to block his shot with 1:06 to play.
“He's such a crafty player. All respect to him. He's an amazing athlete,” Morgan said. “He got away from me a few times, but at the end there, we got him where it counted.”
West thought it had a two-goal victory and had a player prematurely jump into the pool with one second still on the clock, so Whitson was able to convert a penalty shot to bring the final deficit to one.
“They played really, really well and fought hard right until the end. I'm super proud of them,” Peglar said. “Hats off to West, though. They played great. They fought to end, too, and it was just one of those classic district final games. One goal, the way it should be.”
Once the final whistle blew, though, the Longhorns could officially jump into the pool to celebrate, including Seyer and Cutelli.
“My motto the whole game was foot on the gas pedal and I'd say probably toward the end there we started to let up and we were kind of scrambling around,” Cutelli said. “Some late-game excitement, but I'm glad we were able to pull it off.”