Parkway West rides strong defensive effort past Ladue to earn championship berth

LADUE — Parkway West's defense can basically be summed up in its games this season against Ladue.

The Longhorns gave up 18 goals in a season-opening win over the Rams before cutting those totals down to a more modest 10 and 12, respectively, in two more victories.

Thursday night, West's defense was superb in limiting Ladue to just seven goals in a 14-7 win in a Missouri Water Polo district tournament semifinal game at MICDS' Orthwein Pool in the Steward Aquatic Center.

“I told the boys before the game that I watched our second two games against them and the biggest difference from the first time we played them was we were pressing hard,” Longhorns coach Charlie Cutelli said. “I asked if any of them had walked outside the last three days. The heat is oppressive and I said I wanted our defense to be oppressive. That was the only thing I said in the three minutes before the game, and it worked.”

West had the MWP defensive player of the year last season in McKay Morgan. It took a bit for the Longhorns to figure out their roles, but with Ian Heathcote anchoring it, the defense has made big strides as the season has gone along.

“We really kind of started out frazzled and wondering what we were gonna do because McKay was our main defensive player, so we needed to figure out what we were gonna do without him,” Heathcote said. “That first game, we got into a funk. Second, third and fourth game, we knew we didn't have him anymore and we just had to play our game.”

Second-seeded West (25-1) will take on No. 1 SLUH (20-4) for the MWP championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at MICDS. The Longhorns are in the final for the fourth straight season after losses to SLUH in 2018 and 2019 and a win over Kirkwood last season.

“We're excited to have made it four years in a row,” Cutelli said. “It should be fun. There's a lot of teams that would love to be in the position that we're in win or lose on Saturday.”

After upsetting No. 3 seed De Smet in the quarterfinals, sixth-seeded Ladue (16-10) will play No. 4 seed Parkway Central (13-9) for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday at MICDS.

“We're playing on bonus time,” Rams coach Michael Clay said. “Central's a great team. It's gonna be a really competitive game. We're excited to get the chance. It's always fun to end the year on a win, so hopefully we can do that.”

Ladue scored first Thursday on a goal from James Ramey just 41 seconds into the game, and Ramey had another strong chance in front of the net moments later on a play Clay thought he was fouled on. West went on to score after that play and tallied six straight goals to end the first quarter.

“A call doesn't go our way and it turns into a counter for them and then our guys got in their own heads a little,” Clay said. “But every bit of credit goes to West. They're an incredibly good team. There's a reason why they are perennially a power.”

Kosta Radoman scored a game-high six goals for the Longhorns, including four in a first half that saw West emerge with an 8-3 lead.

“Kosta has a knack for scoring goals, which is awesome,” Cutelli said. “And we've got great players that can get him the ball and other great players that other people have to key in on that give him opportunities to get mismatches and take advantage of that.”

West had another strong defensive showing in a third quarter in which it outscored Ladue 4-1.

“That first game, I think we all focused on the new season and we had to go and get those stats,” Heathcote said. “That second game, we really slowed down and thought about setting up a defense and shutting them down because one of the big things we talk about is our defense leads to offense.”

Brendan Raskin scored a team-high four goals for Ladue, including one in a fourth quarter in which the Rams held a 3-2 advantage.

“He stepped up in a big way to try and keep us in the game,” Clay said. “Brendan has been a source of creation of offense all year long. Our offense runs in and out of him. James is our top player, but Brendan is his go-to wingman. When things are working between Brendan and James, that's when we click.”

West, though, closed out the win and start looking forward to what should be a good showdown with the Junior Billikens.

The two teams played a pair of games head-to-head this season. At the Lindbergh Invitational, SLUH steamrolled to a 10-1 halftime lead on the way to a 15-6 win. Four days later, the host Longhorns won a much closer 11-9 contest to set up Saturday's rubber game.

“I'm ready for it and I think we're all ready for it,” Heathcote said. “That first game, we were shocked. The second game, we knew in our minds it was gonna be a fight. Saturday, I think that's got to be our mindset going in. We know it's gonna be the hardest game that we've played all year and probably for a few years.”