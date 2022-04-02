Parkway West shuts down Ladue to capture Founders Cup tourney title

LADUE — Needless to say, Charlie Cutelli was much more pleased with his team's defensive effort this time around.

The Parkway West and Ladue water polo teams played an offensive slugfest in the teams' season-opener 19 days ago with the Longhorns allowing an uncharacteristic 18 goals in the game.

In Saturday's Founders Cup Invitational championship rematch at Ladue's Ramming Pool, West jumped out to a big lead and held the goals against down in a 20-10 victory.

“Our game plan going into the game was we do what we do,” said Cutelli, the Longhorns' coach. “We needed to get in the lane hard and don't let their best player (James Ramey) beat us. I told the boys ahead of time he was gonna get opportunities and he's gonna score goals, and that's OK. And he did, but we limited the mistakes we made and that's what we wanted to do.”

West had the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens Defensive Player of the Year last year in McKay Morgan, but he was lost to graduation and the Longhorns are slowly getting their defense back in order this season.

“Ian Heathcote has stepped up big playing two-meter defense like McKay did last year,” West senior Will Bonnett said. “He was probably one of the biggest changes in today's game versus the last time we played them. He played excellent two-meter defense and was key to our defense, for sure.”

Bonnett led the way on the offensive end for the Longhorns (6-0) with seven goals, including five in a first half in which he outscored the Rams by himself.

“Our counterattack was killing it,” he said. “We had excellent cross-pool passes. We were unselfish. We played the fast ball. We kept the pace up and it worked.”

Despite seven goals from Ramey, Ladue (3-3) couldn't replicate the offensive success it had in the first meeting.

“They did a really nice of job of defensively being in the lane, being faster and turning that into goals,” Rams coach Michael Clay said. “And with West, if you let them turn their defense into offense, they're gonna score and they're gonna score quick, and that was pretty much the name of the game.”

West scored eight of the game's first nine goals and jumped out to an 8-2 lead after one quarter of play.

“When we played them the first game, they scored first. When we played (Parkway) Central the other day, they scored first,” Cutelli said. “I told the guys if you give them a little bit of momentum, this is a momentum game. And I knew tonight was gonna be a battle because it was their home pool and a championship game, so I knew it was gonna be a rowdy. I'm not gonna lie, I was a little anxious before the game. But, luckily we got off to the start we wanted to and settled in.”

Ladue finally strung together consecutive goals midway through the second quarter to cut its deficit to five, but the Longhorns tallied the final three goals of the first half and carried a 12-4 lead into the break.

The 12 goals scored matched West's first-half output in the teams' first meeting, but the four goals allowed was significantly less than the 10 it permitted in the opener's first half.

“Obviously, James is the key player to shut down, so we talked about how we can play against him and we've worked on our passing-lane defense as far as making sure they couldn't pass the ball in the first place,” Bonnett said.

West had its third straight quarter of only allowing two goals when it extended its lead to 15-6 after three quarters before closing things out with a 5-4 advantage in the final quarter.

Despite the setback, Clay was happy to see the Rams advance to the final of the 12-team tournament played in their home pool.

“It was great to have fans back and to have the Founders Cup back,” he said. “We're gonna have two little things on the Founders Cup that says 'COVID-19' because we lost two years (2020 and 2021). Prior to this, it's been Ladue and West for five or six years (in the final) and it's always a fun game. I appreciate those guys for being in the tournament.”

After capturing the ultimate prize with a Missouri Water Polo district championship to finish an unbeaten campaign last spring, Bonnett hopes the Founders Cup trophy is the first of several pieces of hardware in the Longhorns' future this season.

“I sure hope so,” he said. “Knock on wood, we're hoping we can get things done this season and continue with our zero at the end.”