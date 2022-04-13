Pattonville bounces back from tough weekend to post conference win over Mehlville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Tom Crockett thinks his Pattonville water polo team may have learned a thing or two in taking its lumps this past winless weekend.

“We played at the De Smet Invite and there's a lot of really good teams there. We played Parkway Central and De Smet on Thursday, and then we played CBC and a team from Chicago, Whitney Young, on Saturday,” Crockett said. “It's eye-opening for a lot of the kids seeing advanced water polo. I think that really helped in this game bringing a different sort of pace and a willingness to do better.

The Pirates applied their lessons learned and jumped out to a big lead Wednesday afternoon before knocking off Mehlville 13-5 in a Missouri Water Polo Blue Conference game at the Pattonville Aquatic Complex.

Pattonville (2-5 overall, 2-1 league) was led offensively by senior's Daniel Mamrenko's six goals. Fellow senior Miles Moeller added three tallies.

“Daniel likes to shoot the ball and he likes to score. He's always looking to attack the goal, either from the two-meter position or from the driver or point,” Crockett said. “He works hard in practice. He's one of our captains. He leads by example and it shows in practice and in the pool.”

Mehlville (2-3, 1-1) got three of its five goals from Colin Shannon.

“We should have done better, but we will meet them again in the Rockwood Summit Invitational, so hopefully it will be a more competitive game,” Panthers coach Mark Hromnak said. “They do have a lot of seniors (11) and I think they have a pretty good team. We only have three seniors on our team and my goalie (Jeremiah Simms) is a freshman.”

Simms' counterpart between the pipes, senior Isaiah LoParco, had a strong game in goal for the Pirates with 17 saves, including seven in the third quarter alone.

“Isaiah is another one of our captains and another one who leads by example,” Crockett said. “He hit the weights hardcore in the offseason and it shows. He's got the strongest legs on the team, as he should, and he's smart and knows what he's supposed to do in the cage. And our field defense played well today and it allowed Isaiah to make a lot of those saves.”

The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one quarter on the strength of a pair of goals by Mamrenko. He almost got his hat trick goal in the final minute of the period, but he banged a shot off the crossbar.

Mamrenko scored his third goal just eight seconds into the second quarter to make it a four-goal lead.

“I'm currently just getting over something, so I wasn't at 100% today,” Mamrenko said. “But, I didn't stop swimming and played as hard as I could.”

Pattonville's lead eventually swelled to 6-0 before Mehlville finally got on the board with 47 seconds left in the second quarter on a five-meter penalty shot goal by Colin Shannon that cut it to 6-1 at the half.

“And then he stole the ball and almost scored back-to-back,” Hromnak said. “I thought that would build some momentum for us.”

It was still a five-goal game with three minutes left in the third quarter when the Pirates scored four straight to blow it open, 11-3. The teams scored two goals apiece the rest of the way to keep the final margin at eight.

Mamrenko hopes the victory serves as a springboard to future success this season for the Pirates.

“The morale is gonna be a lot better,” he said. “More than half of our team is seniors, so it's just good to get as many minutes out there as possible and spend time with each other.”