KIRKWOOD — Kosta Radoman likes the big-game moments.

The Parkway West senior scored the tying and go-ahead goals during a second-quarter run of six successive tallies that turned a three-goal deficit into a three-goal lead and the Longhorns never trailed again in an 11-9 win over Kirkwood in both teams' Missouri Water Polo regular-season finale Wednesday afternoon at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“Everybody's been telling me I play better in special situations and I think so, too,” Radoman said. “Honestly it's just our mentality of how we have to play. When we're down, it's important that we all build each other up.”

Adam Lambert tossed in a game-high five goals, Radoman had three tallies and Jeremiah Lynn (two goals) and Andrew Gwin also scored for West (16-7), which completed a perfect run through the MWP White Conference with a 5-0 mark.

“I felt like it was a low-energy game at the beginning,” West coach Charlie Cutelli said. “We had opportunities. They had opportunities. Once we kind of got things going, I felt relatively calm.”

Kirkwood (13-10-1, 4-1) was paced by four goals from Matt Wedlock, while Adam Bauer scored three times and Tyler Whitson added a pair of tallies.

“We played them real well and hung with them,” Pioneers coach Rob Peglar said. “It was back and forth. We won two quarters, they won two quarters. I'm happy with the pace and the strength that my guys played with.”

The Pioneers got off to a fast start, taking a 3-1 lead on a length-of-the-pool goal just ahead of the first quarter buzzer by Bauer, who then notched the first tally of the second to increase the lead to three just 22 seconds in.

“I really like Kirkwood's style,” Cutelli said. “They sent Matt Wedlock to the front of the goal and let him do what he does well and he was doing it well. I tried to tell our guys that they were not gonna send everybody down and we needed to look to help.”

After that, it was all West the rest of the first half.

Lambert and Lynn scored man-advantage goals 2 minutes, 33 seconds apart to bring the Longhorns to within a goal before Radoman scored from the five-meter line to tie things up. He then took a pass from Lynn and scored from almost the same spot just over a minute later to give West its first lead at 5-4.

The Longhorns weren't done, though, as Gwin and Lambert each scored in the final 41 seconds of the first half to give the Longhorns a three-goal halftime advantage.

“We like to play the first quarter and my guys played very disciplined and played very good defense,” Peglar said. “We got the lead and we tried to keep the foot on the gas pedal, but we let off a little bit and, boom, they score a bunch of goals. That's what happens against good teams.”

Wedlock and Bauer scored the first two goals of the second half before Radoman finally got West on the board in the half with 50 seconds left in a third quarter from which the Longhorns emerged with an 8-6 edge.

Lambert then seized control of the game for West early in the fourth quarter with three straight goals in a span of 1:19 to push the lead up to 11-6.

“We had those drawn up,” he said. “We had multiple people open on those and I just happened to be the one to get the ball and put it in the back of the net.”

Kirkwood showed no quit with three successive tallies of their own in a span of 1:13 to slice its deficit down to just two goals with 1:18 left to play.

“It was nice to see them come back in the fourth,” Peglar said. “We had also done that to come back against SLU High (a 10-9 win on April 17). We were down two goals with three minutes left and came back. So, I knew they had it in them and they proved it.”

The Pioneers had a couple more cracks at scoring in the final minute, but the Longhorns slammed the door shut and headed home with a close victory just ahead of the MWP district tournament, which will begin late next week.

“We took the foot off the gas pedal right there at the end and they snuck a couple in and then it got a little bit dicey,” Cutelli said. “At the end of the day, I think that's good for us because there is a lot of parity across the St. Louis polo landscape. So, I'd rather be in a situation like that and feel it and experience it now than play Kirkwood in the district tournament and be stuck in a situation like that.”

Parkway West 11, Kirkwood 9