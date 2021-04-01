 Skip to main content
Seamus Heaney, senior, Kirkwood
Seamus Heaney, senior, Kirkwood

The Pioneers southpaw possesses a strong shot and plays good defense. Tallied 11 goals and 20 assists for 42 points as a sophomore and already has dished out 14 assists and compiled 24 points in four games this season.

