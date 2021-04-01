Seamus Heaney, senior, Kirkwood Apr 1, 2021 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seamus Heaney, Kirkwood water polo The Pioneers southpaw possesses a strong shot and plays good defense. Tallied 11 goals and 20 assists for 42 points as a sophomore and already has dished out 14 assists and compiled 24 points in four games this season. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Assist Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Water Polo Water polo players to watch 26 min ago