MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The action was so intense in the second half, the T-shirt came off for Jud Brooks.

The Ladue girls water polo coach shed his blue and white Rams polo to reveal a tank top that had a ram and a marker on the front. The back of the shirt had the words “Ladue/Nerinx Water Polo State.”

A team of Ladue and Nerinx Hall players combined under the Ladue name this season and the Rams capped it off with a 6-4 victory over defending champion Marquette in the Missouri Water Polo girls district tournament championship Saturday afternoon at Pattonville High's natatorium.

“I told the girls, at the right time of the game, my shirt's gonna come off,” Brooks said. “They made this (tanktop) special for me and they gave it to me. It's a women's XXL and it's got a real deep V (neck) on it. I was like, 'I don't know.' But I promised them I'd take (the polo) off, so I did.”

The Rams (16-3) had won just one of three regular season meetings against the Mustangs and fell behind early in the final, but they rallied in the second half to win the matchup that counted the most.

“We were down by three in the first quarter and I think this game showed us putting in your all is really just what it means to be a team together,” sophomore Addie Wedding said. “I'm from Nerinx and I'm the one who initiated the co-op because my club coach was our coach last year. Just getting the two teams together and showing what teamwork is in the pool and out of the pool meant so much to me.”

Marquette (17-5), which lost to and then beat Oakville in the first two MWP girls finals, came back to win its semifinal game against Parkway North but had the tables turned against it Saturday.

“It's a tough game. It's the state championship game, emotions run high and this was our third time being here,” Mustangs coach Claire Maniscalco said. “It didn't work out for us this year, but we'll be back next year.”

The Mustangs had a strong start to the game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after one quarter, thanks to a pair of goals from Katie Arens and a single tally by Sydney Barkley.

After Sam Riney got the Rams on the board 40 seconds into the second quarter, Arens scored her third goal just under a minute later and Marquette took that 4-1 advantage all the way into the halftime break.

“Our game plan at the beginning was to make sure Neveah (Kerber) wasn't scoring,” Brooks said. “We did that, but they have some shooters on the perimeter and we were giving them too much space to walk in.”

The Mustangs' dazzling first half featured strong defensive play by Erin Huff, who kept MWP leading scorer Wedding off the scoresheet for the first 14 minutes.

“Our defense remained really strong and we held them to a close game,” Maniscalco said. “That's the defense we've been running all year. We went out and we played what we know how to play.”

Mila Winkelmann scored from close-in just more than a minute into the third quarter and Wedding finally scored at the midway point of the period to bring Ladue to within 4-3 at the end of three quarters.

Wedding then tied the game off a quick restart 1:49 into the fourth quarter.

“The first half, we were just trying to figure everything out,” she said. “We beat them the second time we played them by nine and we lost the other two times we played them, so it was really just trying to get a move on what we were doing and a structure for our offense.”

The game remained tied for a little over two minutes before Cate Fear fired a shot that went off the fingertips of Marquette goalie Olivia Brzyski and in with the shot clock winding down to give Ladue its first lead of the game at 5-4 with 3:04 remaining.

“I think the main thing that made me decide to shoot it in was just remembering my coach's words — 'Be confident. You can do it. Anyone can be a shooter,' " said Fear, who came in with just three goals this season. “So I shot it and it went in.”

Liza Yanuck, who played strong defense on Kerber throughout the game and helped keep the Mustangs scoreless in the second half, was rewarded by scoring the final goal of the game with 2:20 left to send the Rams on to a come-from-behind victory.

“Every coach will say this, but I actually believe it. I knew they were capable of coming back,” Brooks said. “To be honest, I wasn't terribly concerned. I knew if we stuck to the game plan, we'd be all right. A lot of these girls are seniors and they were probably thinking to themselves, 'This is it. We've got to leave it in the water.' They did, and I was confident the whole time.”

Missouri Water Polo girls district final: Ladue 6, Marquette 4