SLUH aims to get back to familiar place of Missouri Water Polo district final

It's only been three years, but for the SLUH water polo program and their fans, it probably seems like forever since the Junior Billikens have played in a Missouri Water Polo district championship final.

From 2000-2019, SLUH played in 17 of the 19 district title games, winning 12 of those contests, including five in a row from 2015-2019. But, the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's squad made the final four, but fell short in the semifinals before finishing third.

This year's edition of the Jr. Bills (18-4) will have the chance to get back to where it has been so often the past two decades when the top seed takes to the MICDS pool on Thursday for a 5 p.m. semifinal contest against No. 4 seed Parkway Central (13-8).

“I don't know if I can speak for the rest of the team, but for myself it's more just trying to keep the legacy of the excellence that SLUH water polo has had in the past,” said senior Cooper Scharff, the two-time All-Metro boys swimmer of the year who leads the Jr. Bills in goals (99) and points (224). “Last year, it was a bit sad and a bit humbling to let down the alumni at SLUH.”

Three of SLUH's four losses this season have come against powerful out-of-state opponents. The Jr. Bills are 14-1 against area teams, including a 13-3 win over Parkway Central in the teams' only regular-season meeting.

“That Chicago trip is so important for us to just see where we're at. It's a good measuring stick just to see how good we really think we are,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “I hope that we're peaking here at the right time. I certainly felt good about how we played at least the first half against Lindbergh (in the quarterfinals). Wasn't quite as consistent in the second half. But, we're feeling good going into things and we're confident we've got a good squad.”

The Colts boast the area's reigning goalie of the year in sophomore Ian Conway, so the Jr. Bills know they will have to be on top of their offensive game.

“It certainly starts with Ian in goal. One of the big challenges is making sure that we can put the ball away and he's gonna be a big part of that,” Penilla said. “I told our guys their coach will have them playing much better than they did that first game. We certainly expect a four-quarter game. But, we know what we can do and that's all we're gonna try and control.”

Thursday's other MWP quarterfinal features No. 2 seed Parkway West (24-1) and No. 6 Ladue (16-9). The Longhorns and Jr. Bills have firmly established themselves as the top two programs in recent years and have played some memorable games along the way. The natural tendency might be to overlook the semifinal in anticipation of another shot at West, but Scharff believes that won't be the case Thursday.

“I feel like we play our best games when we know it's not gonna be an easy win,” he said. “Sometimes we do have some problems thinking we can win and overlook it, but we have had multiple conversations about how it's not gonna be a breeze.”

Penilla hopes his squad will have the strong mental fortitude not to look past their semifinal matchup.

“That's certainly a challenge, and if you've got any ideas, I'll take them,” he said. “Anytime you're working with young people, there's a lot going on. Not even just thinking about Saturday. Some of our seniors are taking AP exams and they've got prom coming up and all these other things that are happening at the end of the year that are just kind of natural distractions. In some ways, the pool gives them some solitude to say we're here for business and here to focus.”

Scharff believes last season's rare non-final appearance has helped this season's team gets its eyes back on the prize.

“It was kind of really our first time coming together to play under one team, so there were some things that needed to be ironed out,” he said. “I'm kind of glad that we had that season last year because there was really nowhere to go but up for us after that. And this year, we've done nothing but go up. I guess there is this general feeling of we've become better than we were last year. This is a good year for us, but we need to finish the job.”