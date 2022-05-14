SLUH tops Parkway West for record-extending 22nd Missouri Water Polo boys title

LADUE — John Penilla was just fine with a dip in the pool.

Penilla and his coaching staff had just jumped into the water with their St. Louis U. High water polo team after a 13-8 victory over Parkway West in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament boys championship Saturday afternoon at MICDS' Orthwein Pool in the Steward Aquatic Center.

Top-seeded SLUH (20-4) extended its MWP record to 22 district titles, including 13 in the last 21 seasons and 19 in the last 35 seasons, although it was the first since 2019.

“It never gets old to jump in the pool,” Penilla said. “It was a great game and I'm just super proud of the boys. They did it.”

The game marked the fifth all-time championship meeting between the two teams (all in the last 10 seasons) with West winning the 2012 and 2014 matchups, and SLUH winning in 2018 and 2019.

Defending MWP champion West (25-2), this year's No. 2 seed, was making its 10th district final appearance — including its fourth straight — and was aiming for its fifth title.

“We had two goals. One was to press hard and be oppressive on the defensive end. And then offensively, we had to drive and attack the goal. And to be honest, I feel like we did both of those,” Longhorns coach Charlie Cutelli said. “They're obviously disappointed, but I told them I would be more disappointed if we didn't fight tooth and nail for every inch of everything, and we did, even to the end. I thought we played with gusto.”

SLUH got off to a fast start with a pair of goals from Cooper Scharff sandwiched around a Brandon Harris tally for a 3-0 lead after one quarter.

“The one from 2019 is my only experience and I just remember that one being kind of a slow starting game, so that's kind of what I expected again,” Penilla said. “So, it was super nice to get that early lead and for us to just be able to settle down.”

Scharff is one of the area's most decorated swimmers in recent memory with a plethora of gold medals over the last four years and team swimming titles as a freshman and sophomore. Saturday's water polo title put a nice little bow on his amazing run at SLUH.

“I couldn't be more happy that that was the last athletic thing I do for SLUH,” he said. “The next thing I have is graduation. I truly am as happy as I could be.”

West's Will Bonnett notched a natural hat trick to even the match 3-3 with 1 minute and 47 seconds left in the first half.

“Will is unique not just in his water polo abilities, but in his competitive edge,” Cutelli said. “If the game is ever on the line, he is the guy that I would want with the ball.”

Bonnett also was one of the area's top swimmers the last four years and Scharff was glad to have one last battle against his good friend before they move on to swim at Wisconsin (Scharff) and BYU (Bonnett).

“I was getting a little tired towards the end. Will was taking me back-and-forth and tiring me out,” Scharff said. “Towards the end, we were talking and saying it's been a great season. It's nice to have a really good friend in the water and it was great to play against him.”

Sam French had a quick answer to Bonnett's run just 11 seconds later before Adam Lambert lobbed one in from very long range to make it 4-4 with 1:08 remaining.

French scored again with six seconds left on a man-advantage and 38 ticks left in the second quarter, and Brody Nester fired one in from just inside mid-pool with three seconds left to give SLUH a 6-4 advantage at halftime.

Joe Zarrilli also tossed one in from near mid-pool going the other way just 17 seconds into the second half to give the Jr. Bills their original three-goal lead back.

“At practice Friday, I practiced lobs because I knew it was definitely an option,” Zarrilli said. “So, I was ready for it. But, I was still scared because I had missed a couple. I just stayed cool and went back to the basics and it went in.”

SLUH carried a 9-6 lead into the fourth quarter,

A key turning point came in the first 2:24 of the fourth when Jeremiah Lynn and Lambert each drew iron to deny the Longhorns a chance to get closer, while Zarrilli converted five-meter penalty shots after each of those misses to extend the lead out to five.

“We got really lucky. Our defense was lockdown, that was really it. Making them take bad shots under pressure,” Zarrilli said. “And then scoring those five-meters, the momentum just kept growing.”

Cutelli tried to jumpstart the Longhorns late by inserting Bonnett in goal and having him push up offensive as an extra attacker.

“That was that never-say-die attitude, which I love about this team,” Cutelli said. “Other teams could have said let them go, they're up by five or six, but the boys wanted to get after it.”

Prior to West scoring a pair of late goals with the reserves in, Zarrilli essentially sealed the victory with an empty-net goal that he tossed in from all the way down the pool just to the right of his own cage.

“I took a deep breath after that point. I looked at my teammates, I looked at my bench and I was like, 'OK, we've got this,'” said Zarrilli, a junior. “It's surreal. Getting third last year, I was happy with it. But, we had a mission this year and we set out and finished it. Now, I can't wait for next year. I'm counting down the days.”