SLUH's Scharff, Brugnara team up to hand Parkway West first loss since 2019

KIRKWOOD — Cooper Scharff and Zach Brugnara were a lethal duo in the pool Saturday afternoon.

Scharff scored seven goals and added three assists, and fellow senior Brugnara chipped in with six more goals to lead the St. Louis U. High water polo team to a 15-6 win over previously undefeated Parkway West in a battle of the area's top two teams in the final game of the Lindbergh Invitational at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“Me and Cooper have been carpooling to practice since middle school, so it's a chemistry that's been building up for I'd say probably the past six or seven years,” Brugnara said. “I'm so happy that I get to play with him one last year before we part ways for college.”

Added Scharff, “It's been great seeing him come into that role because last year I know he didn't have the best season that he wanted. But this year, it's really fun seeing him take advantage of his skill and his ability to play water polo well.”

The win ensured the Junior Billikens (15-3) were the only team to finish the eight-team, 16-game affair with a 4-0 record.

“We played one of the better games we've played this year,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “As a coach, it's hard to be much happier than I am just because, as I just told them, they didn't anything extraordinary, it's just we played the way that we feel like they can play every game.”

The defending Missouri Water Polo district champion Longhorns (19-1) had a 34-game winning streak snapped in falling for the first time since May 11, 2019, when they lost to SLUH in double overtime of that season's district final.

“The one positive from it is it's kind of a relief,” West coach Charlie Cutelli said. “Now we don't have to worry about the undefeated record. We don't talk about that, but I'm sure it was in the back of 15-, 16-, 17-year-old boys' minds.”

SLUH got things rolling quickly with a goal from Brandon Harris just 11 seconds into the game and another from Brugnara 40 seconds later for a 2-0 lead.

“That's always a big momentum,” Penilla said. “We get to set our defense and it gives our team a little bit of momentum, but there's still 23 minutes left in the game.”

The first goal was a direct result of Scharff winning a swim-off against West's Will Bonnett in a head-to-head battle of the area's top two swimmers, who combined for six gold medals (two individuals, one relay each) at last fall's state championships.

“Whenever we get in there, we always look at each other,” Scharff said. “It's tough. He's fast, really fast. He's 100% on par with me and possibly even better than me. We swim on club together and we're friends, so it's fun to play against Will.”

Brugnara scored again less than two minutes later before West got its only goal of the first half by Adam Lambert with 2 minutes and 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Scharff then scored three goals in the final 1:54 of the quarter to make it 6-1.

Scharff made it four straight goals to start the second quarter, a period in which SLUH outscored West 4-0 and carried a 10-1 lead into halftime. Scharff and Brugnara had all four goals in the period.

“Zach played the way I've been asking him. He played big in the water and was aggressive and confident,” Penilla said. “And Cooper's just been rock solid for us all year. It's nice to have big No. 15 in there.”

The Longhorns started to find their footing in a third quarter in which they outscored the Jr. Bills 4-3 and SLUH held a 2-1 advantage in the fourth quarter, meaning the teams played to an even 5-5 game in the second half. But, the first half proved to be a big difference.

“We lost that initial swim-off and they came down and scored right away, and I think we were a little shellshocked, which is fine. I told them great teams find a way to work past that,” Cutelli said. “Hat's off to SLUH. They put a few more in right after that ... bang, bang, bang. By the time we kind of woke up, maybe starting in the third, it was a little out of reach.”

Neither team will have much time to dwell on Saturday's result, as they will square off again in a regular season matchup at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at West.

“The nerves have not changed,” Brugnara said. “This game does not mean anything for the next game that we play them. I'm gonna be going into the game feeling as nervous as I was for this game and I'm sure it'll be the same for the rest of the team. If we play as we did today, I feel like it'll be a great game.”

“We're not gonna overlook them for the rest of the season because they are a very good team. We still have two more possibilities to play them,” Scharff added. “This game's in the past and we're always looking to the future. But, we're excited. This is the outcome that we wanted and we hope we can keep it going and keep the momentum rolling.”