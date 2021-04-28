Terrill makes the difference again in Lindbergh's OT victory against CBC

SAPPINGTON — Jackson Terrill likes to practice persistence and it paid off for him in the form of another clutch goal.
The Lindbergh senior scored to break a tie with 1 minute and 30 seconds left in the second of two three-minute overtime periods and the Flyers shut the door from there to cap off a come-from-behind 11-10 win over CBC in a Missouri Water Polo game Wednesday afternoon at Lindbergh.
“It's what I've been working on all season, just trying to finish all my shots,” Terrill said. “If the first one doesn't go in, put it in again.”
Terrill's only goal of the game gave him a modest 13 this season, just the fifth-highest total on his own team. But it was his fourth game-winning tally, vaulting him into a three-way tie for the top spot among all area players.
“He's been scoring some big goals for us,” Lindbergh coach Andy Butler said. “He just kind of tends to get into his groove at the end of the game.”
The win gave Lindbergh (8-7) its second three-game winning streak of the season. The Flyers are the No. 6 team in this week's MWP rankings.
“Excellent comeback game for us,” Terrill said. “This is our reset point. We're going to go from here and hopefully win districts. We'll see how it goes.”
Eighth-ranked CBC (5-5) lost for the third time in four games and for the second day in a row after a loss to No. 10 Parkway South on Tuesday.
“We had a really tough game (Tuesday), so it's hard for any team to come off that and play another really hard game the next day,” Cadets coach Nicki Borella said. “Obviously, playing any team that beats us, we can learn stuff from, right? So all that losing does is help us learn from our mistakes. So it's good to have losses, I think, because you learn how to get better.”
Lindbergh scored first on Julian Scherer's goal just 58 seconds into the game. CBC had a chance to tie it just less than a minute later on a five-meter penalty shot by leading scorer Quinten Gallagher, but Flyers junior goalie Matthew McKean came up with the big save.
“Part of that is the psychological factor,” McKean said. “I kind of know where they're gonna put it and it's just about getting there in time.”
After Gallagher and Lewis Dennison found the back of the cage, Gallagher had another chance at converting a penalty shot with 33 seconds left in the first quarter and he did so this time to give CBC a 3-1 lead after one quarter.
A junior, Gallagher came into the game third in the area scoring race with 60 goals and 144 points, including a spectacular 14-goal effort on April 13 against MICDS.
“There's no Missouri high school state association records,” Borella said. “However, word on the street and the coaches that I knew that have been coaching for 15 years said it's never happened before.”
But those first-period goals would be Gallagher's only two of the game.
“We were real worried about Quinten because he has scored so many goals, so we kind of got out of what we are usually good at,” Butler said. “And so at halftime, I told the guys everything we game-planned for, we're just getting rid of all that right now.”
The Cadets outscored the Flyers 4-2 in the second quarter, as Max Wehrmann scored twice, including a goal as the shot clock was expiring with 10.6 seconds left in the first half that gave CBC a 7-3 halftime lead.
“Going 7-3 into the second half is always a heart-sinker, especially with that last-second goal,” Scherer said. “Our team, and especially the sport of water polo, is all about resilience. At halftime, you reset and you fix your mistakes with coach over in the corner.”
Scherer, Lindbergh's leading scorer, was a big part of the Flyers' resurgence in the third quarter and he did so in some pain. He said he pulled his hamstring sometime in the third, meaning he scored three of his four goals on the night on a bum leg.
“You're used to taking the bumps and, if you can fight through the pain, there's gonna be a lot of reward,” said Scherer, a senior co-captain with Terrill. “I just had to trust my team to take it where I couldn't. I'm glad I can trust my team.”
Lindbergh's 4-1 advantage in the third quarter made things interesting, cutting CBC's lead to 8-7 heading to the fourth.
“We pressed the ball to try to get some counters and we get another goal and another one,” Butler said. “Going into the fourth, we were down a goal and they had so much confidence. They were absolutely certain they were gonna win that game.”
Scherer scored a pair of goals just 23 seconds apart to give the Flyers a 9-8 lead, their first since it was 1-0. But Wehrmann scored with 2:14 left to tie the game and it stayed that way through the end of regulation.
Much of the credit for the second-half comeback should go to McKean, who played a strong game between the pipes, especially in the final 20 minutes.
“I think, for the most part, I have to thank my team. When they play strong defense, it makes it a little bit easier on me,” McKean said. “I'm a little height-challenged (he said he's 5-foot-8). Usually, they want a taller goalie. I'm actually the shortest player on the team.”
Butler got a good laugh from his goalie's height estimation.
“He wanted me to tell you he's the best 5-8 goalie. He is not even 5-8. He is not that tall,” Butler said. “But his legs make up for it and his instincts make up for it. That's a kid that was the backup JV goalie as a freshman, didn't get a sophomore year and then comes out this year, works hard in the offseason and takes over in goal.”
Caleb Jones scored his first goal of the game 34 seconds into the first OT, but Wehrmann scored his fifth of the night to tie it with 39.5 seconds left.
“About three games ago, Max stepped his game up from just being kind of just a player to one of the leaders,” Borella said. “Not only is he leading in speaking and directing the offense, but he is stepping it up on the perimeter defense, especially being the fastest player.”
But Terrill notched the only goal of the second overtime period, getting his first shot stopped before pouncing on the rebound to become the seventh different Flyer to score in the game.
“That's how we've got to operate,” Butler said. “At the beginning of the year, we just wanted to sit there and give the ball to Julian because that's what worked for them when they were on JV. But, they had to kind of understand that it's going to take a lot more.”