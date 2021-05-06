Tu repeats himself, leads John Burroughs past Clayton in postseason opener

Tu has had a solid senior campaign for the Bombers with 41 goals.

“He's definitely our best player,” Miller said. “He kind of holds everything together.”

Tu, senior Sandy McMillan and junior Davis Engler have done a large amount of the offensive damage for Burroughs this season and they did again Thursday with 10 of the 11 Bomber goals.

“They're definitely our most experienced players and they're really doing a good job,” Miller said.

Tu got things started with a goal just 52 seconds into the game and he bookended it with his third goal of the period at the buzzer to give Burroughs a 4-1 lead after one quarter.

“I think that was very important for us,” Tu said. “Generally, we come out swinging in the first quarter. That's what wins us the game.”

Chase Witmer scored a pair of goals and McMillan and Engler netted one each in the second quarter to make it a 6-3 game at halftime.

McMillan scored the only goal of the third quarter and then followed that with a goal 1 minute, 9 seconds into the fourth. Tu then scored two straight goals in a span of 1:27 to put the game out of reach at 10-3.