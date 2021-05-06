Tu repeats himself, leads John Burroughs past Clayton in postseason opener

LADUE — John Burroughs senior Michael Tu had himself a productive couple of days against Clayton.
After scoring five goals in the teams' regular season finale Wednesday, Tu followed that up Thursday with another five goals against the Greyhounds to lead the Bombers to an 11-3 win in a first round game of the Missouri Water Polo district tournament at Burroughs.
“I think I played pretty well against Clayton, but I think there's still a lot of room for improvement,” said Tu, who will attend Yale University and noted he might try to play club water polo there. “Just mostly ball handling and making stuff happen on offense.”
John Burroughs (6-6), seeded 16 of 21 teams in the postseason tournament, advanced to a matchup against No. 1 Parkway West (13-0) in a second-round game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Burroughs.
“Our team is starting to play really well. They're peaking at the right time,” Bombers coach Dave Miller said. “It'll be tough, but hopefully we'll be competitive on Saturday.”
Clayton (4-6), the tournament's No. 17 seed, lost its final five games of the season after a 4-1 start.
“I'm very fortunate to have had a season, but this season we just had some unforeseen circumstances and we're missing some of our key players,” Greyhounds coach Darion Williams said. “But the kids are learning and played their hardest, and that's what I ask them to do.”
Tu has had a solid senior campaign for the Bombers with 41 goals.
“He's definitely our best player,” Miller said. “He kind of holds everything together.”
Tu, senior Sandy McMillan and junior Davis Engler have done a large amount of the offensive damage for Burroughs this season and they did again Thursday with 10 of the 11 Bomber goals.
“They're definitely our most experienced players and they're really doing a good job,” Miller said.
Tu got things started with a goal just 52 seconds into the game and he bookended it with his third goal of the period at the buzzer to give Burroughs a 4-1 lead after one quarter.
“I think that was very important for us,” Tu said. “Generally, we come out swinging in the first quarter. That's what wins us the game.”
Chase Witmer scored a pair of goals and McMillan and Engler netted one each in the second quarter to make it a 6-3 game at halftime.
McMillan scored the only goal of the third quarter and then followed that with a goal 1 minute, 9 seconds into the fourth. Tu then scored two straight goals in a span of 1:27 to put the game out of reach at 10-3.
Austin Theodos wrapped up the scoring with a goal just after the Bombers put their reserves in the game with just under two minutes remaining.
The second-half shutout on the offensive side of the ball for Clayton was in contrast to Wednesday's game in which the Greyhounds outscored the Bombers 4-2 in the fourth quarter of a 12-6 loss.
“We weren't able to do what we did (Wednesday), but I still had a heck of a season with my kiddos,” Williams said. “I'm very proud of them.”