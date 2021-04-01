Water polo season preview spotlight: High-scoring Whitson leads Kirkwood to strong start

Growing up playing soccer allowed Tanner Whitson the opportunity to grow an affinity for another sport that involves shooting a ball into a goal.
Whitson emerged on the area water polo scene with outstanding offensive campaigns as both a freshman and sophomore and, after a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kirkwood senior stands on top of the list of the area's best players.
“I've been playing soccer for Kirkwood all four years,” Whitson said. “They're fairly similar in the way that they're played, so I think my love for soccer kind of transferred over to water polo. I really love all aspects of the game. The team aspect is one of my favorite parts.”
Whitson is a defender on the pitch for the Pioneers, but offense was his bread and butter his first two years in the high school pool.
He burst on to the Missouri Water Polo scene by finishing ninth in the area scoring race as a freshman with 180 points. He upped the ante to sixth as a sophomore with 234 points. And he's done nothing this season that makes anyone think both of those showings won't be even higher by the time mid-May hits.
Through the season's first four games, Whitson leads the area in goals (28) and points (72) for a 4-0 Kirkwood team that has outscored its opponents 78-17.
With almost all of the area's top scorers from two years ago now graduated, Whitson finds himself at the forefront of the top player conversation.
“Personally, I think both my freshman and sophomore year, I kind of already established myself as one of the best players in the area,” he said. “I was able to get second-team all-state both of those years and I think that just kind of carries over to this year. I want to continue what I've been doing and just help my team out in every way that I possibly can.”
Whitson is one of three senior captains this year for new Kirkwood coach Rob Peglar, who indicated it was an easy decision.
“He has very good leadership ability. I like him as a captain,” Peglar said. “Our team talks quite a bit after practice about some of the goals we want to achieve, what we're looking forward to, and he's very good in that aspect.”
Peglar knows all about Whitson's offensive prowess the last two seasons, but Peglar pegs himself as a defense-first coach and said Whitson has fit right into that narrative, calling him smart, strong and physical.
Also, Peglar likes the fact Whitson is trusting his teammates even more and already is close to establishing a career high in assists.
Whitson had 18 assists as a freshman and 16 more as a sophomore, but he already has 16 in the books this season.
“Sure, he scores lots of goals, which is great. There's no such thing as a bad goal,” Peglar said. “But on the other hand, I'm more proud when he dishes off and somebody else scores. Because now that puts stress on the opponent. They have to watch three, four, five guys all at once who are threats to score, and Tanner can facilitate that.”
One of the players Whitson has dished the ball to this season is his sophomore brother Tyler, whom Tanner calls a “great” teammate.
“We've played a bunch of club together and I feel like we have a super good bond in the pool,” Whitson said. “It's really special for the two of us to be playing together, and it's also really special for our family. I know my parents talk a ton about how happy they are we play together now.”
That helps make this last go-around especially memorable for Whitson.
“I really see this as a special season,” he said. “Not a lot of teams now have a ton of varsity experience, which is where I think our team this year benefits. My sophomore year, we had five sophomores on varsity, so we have a lot of experience and a lot of guys who know what they're doing. We're just trying to make the most of this season.”
Winning also is something that can make a season special, but success has been fleeting for Kirkwood. The Pioneers went 9-13 during Whitson's freshman season and followed that up with an 11-14 campaign the next year.
Kirkwood's only winning season in the last six years came in 2016. So this season's hot start has fueled high hopes for a Pioneers squad that hadn't won its first four games since the 2006 team started 10-0.
“I feel really great about where our team is heading this season,” Whitson said. “My freshman and sophomore years, I think we had a lot of talent, but I don't think we really lived up to that talent. I think last year we had a fantastic team, but we didn't get a chance to show it. So, I think this year is kind of that year where we have all the talent and we're ready to show it.”
WATER POLO PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devon Bierman, senior, Ladue
Picked up valuable experience as a sophomore for the Rams, notching 11 goals and 33 points in 2019. Has scored five goals and added a team-high seven assists for 17 points in this season's first two games.
Carson Cornett, senior, St. Louis U. High
Will be counted on as one of the leaders of an inexperienced but always powerful Junior Billikens squad that has won five consecutive Missouri Water Polo district titles. The solid all-around player already has scored nine goals in his first two games, including four clutch fourth quarter and overtime goals against Parkway Central.
Seamus Heaney, senior, Kirkwood
The Pioneers southpaw possesses a strong shot and plays good defense. Tallied 11 goals and 20 assists for 42 points as a sophomore and already has dished out 14 assists and compiled 24 points in four games this season.
McKay Morgan, senior, Parkway West
A varsity starter during his entire tenure with the Longhorns, Morgan is coming off a season in which he had 11 goals and 28 assists for 50 points for the Missouri Water Polo district runner-up. Notched 13 goals and 39 points as a freshman.
Aleks Terzic, junior, Parkway South
Big brother Marko was one of the area’s most prolific scorers of the last decade with four-year totals of 349 goals and 826 points, but Aleks established himself as an offensive threat in his own right with 52 goals and 123 points as a freshman, both of which were higher than his brother's totals his first year.