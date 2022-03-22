Water polo season preview spotlight: Kirkwood eager to build on last season's success

Last season was unlike any other for the Kirkwood High water polo program.

The Pioneers compiled the best campaign in program history, sporting a 16-3 record and losing a one-goal final to Parkway West to finish second in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. It was their first winning season since 2016.

Kirkwood boasted the All-Metro player of the year in Tanner Whitson, a first-team All-Metro player in Seamus Heaney and another big contributor in Adam Bernabo. But all three have since graduated, with Whitson and Heaney both moving on to the University of Redlands in California.

The trick now for the Pioneers is to prove last season was not a one-hit wonder.

“We have a lot of eyes on us this year, especially after getting second at state and then losing our top three players. But, I think this season's going to be a lot about trying to prove that we're not just those three players,” Kirkwood junior Adam Bauer said. “A lot of people come up to me and ask what we're going to do without those three. We're going to try and do the same thing. We're going to keep pushing and prove that we're still a good team.”

Bauer is one of four starters back for second-year Pioneers coach Rob Peglar, including senior Patrick McPheeters, junior Tyler Whitson and sophomore Matt Wedlock.

“We certainly want to return to the final four and even the final game. We graduated six seniors, but only three were starters. We're going to be a good team, no question about it,” Peglar said. “We're thinner than last year. We don't have as deep of a bench, so that's a factor. But as far as perpetuating the success of last season, I think we've got a really good chance of doing that.”

Tanner Whitson led Missouri Water Polo in goals (110) and points (265) and was third in assists (45). Heaney led the area in assists with 53 and also found the back of the cage 25 times. Bernabo tallied 26 goals and 82 points.

The six seniors accounted for 184 of the Pioneers' MWP-leading 293 goals, a 62.8 percent rate that will have to be replaced this season. Tyler Whitson, Bauer and Wedlock are a strong trio to help pick up the offensive slack.

Whitson tallied 35 goals and 96 points last season, Bauer scored 32 goals and 86 points and Wedlock contributed 24 goals.

“It's been a little different this year not having our senior captains from last year, but me and Bauer especially have been trying to take a little bit of time out of practice to work with a new freshman or sophomore or just some other kids on varsity,” Whitson said. “We know what it took to get to the place we did last year and some of those kids may not, so we try our best to help them understand and work with them so we can all be up to the same level.”

Bauer already has a team-high nine goals and 21 points in the first two games this season.

“I kind of realized that I needed to step up,” he said. “Last year, I don't want to say I sat back and watched, but a lot of it was getting them the ball and I had to work for the goals more. I definitely think that benefited me.”

Other offensive contributors this season should include senior Wyatt Harris (12 points in the first two games) and sophomore Vas Djuranovic (five goals through two games)

Peglar always hangs his hat on defense, and after allowing just under seven goals per game last season it will be an emphasis once again this year for the Pioneers.

“Really, it's a team concept,” Peglar said. “I have the team practice defense constantly in the pool and it really starts with Pat McPheeters. The goaltender is in charge of the defense and Pat is a really good leader in that regard.”

McPheeters played all but 32 minutes between the pipes last season in compiling a 16-3 record and a 6.72 goals against average.

“Obviously, we had a lot of really talented seniors last year that we don't have this year,” he said. “But everyone has worked really hard in the offseason and improved a lot, so we just want to prove to everyone that we're still around.”

Kirkwood got off to a very good start in its quest to prove last year was for real with wins over Parkway South and Parkway Central to start this season. The 7-5 win over Central — which Peglar said had a state tournament type of intensity to it — was especially noteworthy as the Colts were also a final four team last season and boast perhaps the area's top goalie in Ian Conway.

“It really builds our confidence as a team and I think we proved something to ourselves and the rest of the water polo community,” McPheeters said.

That quest to build upon last season's success provides a daily reminder for the Pioneers on what it takes to get back to that stage.

“Just because of how far we made it last year, everything we do is motivation to getting us to that final game in May,” Whitson said. “Every single day, it's 'What do we need to do today so that we can be there? What can we do tomorrow? What can we do the next day?' We're focused on the now, but we know that the now is going to really be part of those last few games in May.”