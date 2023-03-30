Ian Conway didn't really want anything to do with playing goalie.

“I've been playing water polo for about eight or nine years. I started as a field player then I played goalie because my older brother (Max) was a goalie,” the Parkway Central junior said. “Then I quit because I just didn't really like it anymore. And then I started playing field again, but then COVID happened and that was just kind of a season where I didn't have anything to do.”

But heading into his freshman year, Conway had a conversation with Colts coach Andrew Schonhoff that changed his whole trajectory.

“Schonhoff called me and we talked on the phone about me potentially being a goalie,” Conway said. “At first, I was pretty skeptical about it and I didn't really want to be a goalie because I'd just done all this training in the field. I told him that I'd be willing to try it just for the sake of the team. And then I had so much success in the cage my freshman year and I just thought I'd stick with it. I love it now.”

That success between the pipes has been quite evident the last two years as Conway has firmly established himself as the top goalie in Missouri Water Polo.

He was selected as a first-team all-district goalie his freshman year and bumped up the accolades last season when he was named the MWP Wil Edens Defensive Player of the Year, a rare accomplishment for a goalie, let alone a sophomore netminder.

“It's been quite a few years since a goalie got that. Normally, it's a center defender. And he was able to get it as a sophomore,” Schonhoff said. “It would have been super easy for him after being first-team all-state freshman year to feel content where he is, but he's just been hungry to get better and better each and every year.”

That success has manifested itself even more to start this season. Through seven games prior to this weekend's Founders Cup Tournament, Conway has not allowed more than seven goals in a game as Central is off to a 6-1 start.

“That's a pretty strong goals against average,” Schonhoff said. “Obviously, we still need to face the SLUHs and the Parkway Wests of the world this season, but that says a lot right there.”

Conway said his hot start has been due to the work he put in during the offseason.

“The start for me has been pretty rewarding,” he said. “The entire winter, I've basically been training for this. It's just been on my mind to do well this season as an individual but also as a team.”

Schonhoff said Conway has the physical skill set to be a top-notch goalie, but it's his awareness and knowledge of the game that makes him stand out even more.

“We've sort of hinged our whole program on our defense the last couple years and he's been the quarterback of that. Hands down, goalie is the most important position in the pool,” Schonhoff said. “He blocks absolutely everything that he's supposed to block and then easily five, six, seven times a game, there's something that you expect to go in on an average high school goalie and he just shuts it down. Over the last two-and-a-half seasons, there's been quite a few games that we've been in because of him and quite a few games that we have won because of him.”

Conway's two older brothers, Alex and Max, went to De Smet, while younger brother Alan is a sophomore starter for Central, which makes for some interesting car rides home.

“Having him on my high school team is pretty fun,” Conway said. “We hold each other accountable for things that not many other people hold us accountable for. Like if I make somewhat of a bad pass, he'll make fun of me for it on the way home, and then I'll try not to do it again. And then if he messes up, I'll make sure to tell him. It's just kind of nice.”

Growing up around the game has made Conway a natural-born leader in the pool and that has translated into what will be his three-year captaincy for the Colts.

“It's pretty rare on a high school team for a kid to end up as a varsity captain as a sophomore, but after the freshman year he put in, his teammates elected him captain his sophomore year and again this year, and he'll be one as a senior,” Schonhoff said. “To have that kind of stability in your leadership for three years is a special thing for a program to have.”

Central finished third at last year's season-ending MWP district tourney and would like to improve on that this year, but Conway sounded like a true team captain when he tried to sum up his goals for the Colts.

“I think we have a good chance of competing with SLUH and Parkway West this year,” he said. “I just want to play to the best of our ability as a team. Obviously, if you ask anyone on any team, they're going to say they want to win state, and that's obviously our goal. But if we don't, and we play our hearts out, that's really what matters.”

Water polo players to watch Brandon Harris, senior, SLUH Harris was a constant offensive threat last season for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens. The returning All-Metro first-team selection finished with 55 goals and 27 assists for 147 points as he was named a second-team all-district MWP performer and was a unanimous selection to the White Conference first-team list. Caleb Jones, senior, Lindbergh An All-Metro third-team choice a year ago, Jones had a strong offensive season for the Flyers, popping in 65 goals to go along with 44 assists for 174 points to earn Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team honors. Kosta Radoman, senior, Parkway West Radoman developed into an offensive force last season for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Longhorns. He finished in the area top 10 in all three major scoring categories with 89 goals (third), 54 assists (tied for sixth) and 232 points (sixth), while also tying for fifth with five game-winning goals. That offensive output earned Radoman All-Metro, MWP all-district and all-Red Conference first-team honors. Brendan Raskin, senior, Ladue Raskin was one of the top distributors in Missouri Water Polo last spring with 88 assists, which was second among all area players, to go along with 198 points, which put him just outside the top 10 area scorers. He was tabbed as an All-Metro second-team pick. Tyler Whitson, senior, Kirkwood Whitson followed up a solid sophomore season with a strong junior campaign last year in which he notched 73 goals, 58 assists (third in the area) and 204 points (ninth) to grab Missouri Water Polo all-district second team and White Conference first-team honors, as well as an All-Metro second-team nod.