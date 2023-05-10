KIRKWOOD — Lindbergh water polo coach Andy Butler had to really persuade the Watson twins to give the sport a try, but he's sure glad he did.

“Drew didn't start playing until his sophomore year. Trey didn't start playing until last year,” Butler said. “They took some convincing. I wanted them both as freshmen and they had other plans in mind.”

Drew Watson scored a game-high nine goals — including the game-winner with 39 seconds left in overtime — and Trey Watson authored a big defensive stop at the other end moments later, as the seniors helped the Flyers hold off a pair of Kirkwood rallies for a thrilling 14-13 win in a Missouri Water Polo district tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“Water polo is a great sport. It's always fun to play, no matter what game you're in,” Drew Watson said. “But, coming out with a win like that and going to the final four, especially getting the final goal and everything to that point, is just a great moment.”

Added Trey Watson, “Me and Drew have played every single sport you can think of. We've always been that duo. And then to end it here in water polo and close it out like this our senior year, I wouldn't want it any other way.”

Fourth-seeded Lindbergh (19-8) advances to take on No. 1 seed Parkway Central (24-3) in an MWP district semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Kirkwood.

“We played them twice. They beat us handily the first time and we kept it pretty close the second time,” Butler said. “They're gonna be tough. They're big and they're fast, and their goalie (Ian Conway) is by far the best in the state.”

Fifth-seeded Kirkwood (16-11-1) lost its second close game in as many contests against the Flyers this season.

“I actually thought last night the chances were better than 50/50 that we'd play overtime, and sure enough we did,” Pioneers coach Rob Peglar said. “It was very exciting and very competitive. We came back not just once but twice in that game, so I'm super proud of my guys.”

The Pioneers got the first goal of the game from Matt Wedlock, but the Flyers answered with five straight goals to close the first quarter. Drew Watson had four of those tallies, including three in the final two minutes of the period.

“It's so nice because you get that extra cushion in case you need it,” he said. “We definitely used that cushion today.”

Kirkwood had a quick answer with a 4-1 second-quarter advantage to make it a close game at halftime. Adam Bauer had two of the goals, including one with 24 seconds left that cut it to 6-5 at the break.

“We usually play really good, intense first quarters,” Peglar said. “But, we flipped the script and really came back the second quarter, made it a game and it was neck-and-neck from there on out.”

The Pioneers tied the game twice at both 6-6 and 7-7 inside the first two minutes of the third quarter, but Trey Watson's goal with 3:16 left sparked a 4-1 Flyers run that made it an 11-8 game heading to the fourth quarter.

With its season on the line, Kirkwood came out swinging in the final period with a 3-0 edge to keep the game alive.

Tyler Whitson cut the deficit to two just under three minutes in before his younger brother Jacob scored a pair of goals 44 seconds apart, including one that tied the game 11-11 with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.

“We had a really good first and third quarter and a not-so-great second and fourth,” Butler said. “But, we had the legs in us in overtime to get it done.”

Each team had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but couldn't find the game-winning tally, sending the game to a pair of three-minute overtime periods.

Tyler Whitson put Kirkwood ahead for just the second time with a goal 1:13 into the first overtime session, but Drew Watson threw in one of the many back-handers he executed in the game to tie it at 12-12.

Trey Watson scored on a man-advantage with 1:24 left in the second OT, but Wedlock had a quick answer with a goal just 23 seconds later.

That set up Drew Watson's dramatic game-winner that came on the forehand.

“There are moments where I get the ball and I'm like, 'Is this a goal or no?' And that was a goal moment. I just ripped it,” he said. “The backhand is usually my shot. That's my go-to. But whenever they give me position on the forehand, I've been practicing that. It's a special shot of mine.”

The Pioneers tried to find Wedlock in front for an open shot to tie it, but Trey Watson was there to thwart his opportunity for a fourth goal of the night and the Flyers ran off the clock from there.

“I came into the season knowing 2D was the hardest position and I didn't know if I could do it. But, over the season, I've got to the point where I want 2D and I stop them,” Trey Watson said. “Getting a 2D stop is the equivalent to getting a goal, in my mind. I don't even care about scoring goals. I just like stopping people.”

Kirkwood will lose a pair of strong starters to graduation in Bauer and Tyler Whitson, but will return a solid core next season.

“Tyler and Adam are just two impeccable players and people, and great students. You couldn't ask for more as a coach,” Peglar said. “But, we also have an entire starting team coming back — six field players and a goalie — and then some kids from the JV, so next year is gonna be really interesting also.”

Meanwhile, Lindbergh will prepare for its first district final four appearance since the 2016 and 2017 teams finished in second and third place, respectively.

“Quite honestly, all week we didn't talk about final four or placing,” Butler said. “We said we wanted to play two more games together after tonight. And we get to play two more games together after tonight.”

Lindbergh 14, Kirkwood 13 (OT)