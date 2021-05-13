Whitson brothers team up to help Kirkwood edge SLUH in district semifinal

Tanner Whitson stole a ball in the defensive end, swam a long distance up the pool and found his brother, who skipped one in with just over two minutes left.

“My goal was great, but it all goes back to defense,” Tyler Whitson said. “It wouldn't have been there if our defense wasn't so structured and he got that steal.”

SLUH had one final chance on the game's last possession, bringing the goalie up for a 7-on-6 advantage, but Kirkwood got the defensive stop it needed and ran out the final few seconds.

“The lockdown defense came in handy,” Peglar said. “They played 7-on-6 at the end, which they should, and we stopped it, got a turnover and that was that.”

The end result wasn't what the Jr. Bills wanted, but after a season in which they returned next to no varsity experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jr. Bills will welcome back a solid group that includes juniors Cooper Scharff, Sam French and Zach Brugnara and sophomores Harris and Joe Zarrilli.

“You can't practice this kind of stuff. You've just got to experience it,” Penilla said. “I told Brandon and Joe that I've got two more years with them, so that's pretty exciting. With them and the junior class coming back, we're in great shape.”