Whitson brothers team up to help Kirkwood edge SLUH in district semifinal

KIRKWOOD — It's hard to enough to stop one Whitson, but Thursday it was next to impossible to stop two.
Kirkwood senior Tanner Whitson, arguably the area's top player, and his sophomore brother Tyler Whitson combined for all seven Pioneers goals in a 7-6 win over SLUH in a Missouri Water Polo postseason district semifinal thriller at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.
“The Whitson brothers are terrific,” Kirkwood coach Rob Peglar said. “They play well with each other and, more often, they play great with the team. They're looking around for each other, but they're looking for their teammates a lot.”
Second-seeded Kirkwood (16-2) will play for an MWP title for the first time in program history when it takes on No. 1 Parkway West (14-0) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at MICDS.
“For everybody on the team, from our one freshman to our six seniors, this is super exciting,” Tanner Whitson said. “This whole season has been a great experience for us and we're ready to keep working.”
The Longhorns handed the Pioneers their only two losses of the season, 13-4 on April 7 and 15-11 on April 29.
“They spanked us the first game, but we played much better the second game,” Peglar said. “We should be right there with them. We're going to play our guts out and see what happens.”
Third-seeded SLUH (8-3) will play No. 4 Parkway Central (8-8) for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday at MICDS.
It will be unfamiliar territory for a Junior Billikens program that has won 21 titles, including the last five, and has appeared in every final since 2011.
“I can't really complain about our effort and what we put out there,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “As I tell them all the time, our goal isn't to win. All we can do is play our best, and that was as good as we can play.”
Tanner Whitson, who came into Thursday's game with an area-best 100 goals and 242 points, scored four goals. Tyler Whitson, second to his brother in Kirkwood goal-scoring, notched three goals, including the game-winner with 2 minutes and 20 seconds left.
Both are cherishing the opportunity to play one season of water polo together for the Pioneers.
“It's been great playing with Tyler all season,” Tanner said. “We occasionally have our arguments back and forth — we're brothers, we fight — but at the end of the day, I love playing with him and I'm sure he loves playing with me.”
“It's great being on the team with my brother,” Tyler agreed. “I love playing with my brother. It's fun to see him loving the game and having fun with our team.”
The defensive battle was a stark contrast to Kirkwood's 16-8 win over SLUH in a regular season meeting April 26.
“The first time, I think by halftime we were losing 8-1, so for this game to be as close as it was, I'm so proud of our boys,” Jr. Bills senior Carson Cornett said. “We've come a really long way. I wouldn't have it any other way.”
Tanner Whitson scored a man-advantage goal 46 seconds into the game, but SLUH went on a 4-1 surge to take a two-goal lead late in the first half,
Whitson scored again just 59 seconds before halftime to get the Pioneers to within 4-3.
“I feel like we never thought we were down, but bringing it (the deficit) from two to one and making it even once we went into the second half was really important for us,” he said. “I think it shifted the momentum.”
Tanner Whitson scored a pair of third-quarter goals, sandwiching those around a pass to his brother for a goal as Kirkwood opened up a 6-4 lead, but Brandon Harris got SLUH to within a goal before the third was finished.
Harris then scored his fourth of the game 1:21 into the fourth quarter to forge the game's fourth tie at 6-6.
It stayed that way for more than three minutes until the Whitson boys teamed up for the game-winner.
Tanner Whitson stole a ball in the defensive end, swam a long distance up the pool and found his brother, who skipped one in with just over two minutes left.
“My goal was great, but it all goes back to defense,” Tyler Whitson said. “It wouldn't have been there if our defense wasn't so structured and he got that steal.”
SLUH had one final chance on the game's last possession, bringing the goalie up for a 7-on-6 advantage, but Kirkwood got the defensive stop it needed and ran out the final few seconds.
“The lockdown defense came in handy,” Peglar said. “They played 7-on-6 at the end, which they should, and we stopped it, got a turnover and that was that.”
The end result wasn't what the Jr. Bills wanted, but after a season in which they returned next to no varsity experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jr. Bills will welcome back a solid group that includes juniors Cooper Scharff, Sam French and Zach Brugnara and sophomores Harris and Joe Zarrilli.
“You can't practice this kind of stuff. You've just got to experience it,” Penilla said. “I told Brandon and Joe that I've got two more years with them, so that's pretty exciting. With them and the junior class coming back, we're in great shape.”
On the other side, the Whitsons will have one last chance to carve out a memory together in the pool on Saturday.
“I'm sure my parents are loving it and the rest of my family as well,” Tyler Whitson said. “They just always wanted to see me and my brother play together.”