Whitson, Kirkwood enjoy hair-raising win over Oakville in district opener

KIRKWOOD — Tyler Whitson and his Kirkwood High water polo teammates had an unplanned get-together Friday night in advance of Saturday's first-round Missouri Water Polo district game against Oakville.

“Last night, after our girls game, my team headed over to my house to all cut ourselves mullets,” Whitson said. “I didn't necessarily get one too defined, but I think just the team bonding in that just really got us in the mood for this game. I think we all felt great coming into this game.”

With his new hairdo, Whitson buzzed Oakville for a career-high nine goals in the Pioneers' 18-6 win at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

Whitson's previous best goal output was six, which came in back-to-back wins against Chaminade and Clayton early this season.

“He does it all. He plays great defense and he steals. Nine goals? I would be happy with four or five and he goes for nine, including three penalty shots. He was brilliant today,” Kirkwood coach Rob Peglar said. “We were telling the guys before the game to not overlook Oakville. The 7/10 game is always a little bit scary. We wanted to concentrate on defense and that led to a very disciplined offense.”

Oakville coach Brett Walters also coaches Whitson and many of his Kirkwood teammates for the Daisy Water Polo team, so Whitson's strong offensive game was not necessarily surprising to Walters.

“What I loved to see from him today was he played with amazing burst,” Walters said. “The first two times we saw him, he kind of stayed back and played two-meter defense, but he was getting after it on offense today and really countering down the pool hard. Hopefully, I get to see that when we play club.”

Seventh-seeded Kirkwood (15-9) enjoyed a 4-0 lead after one quarter of play, and most of it was due to Whitson.

The junior had a pair of five-meter penalty-shot goals sandwiched around a man-advantage tally in a span of 2 minutes and 28 seconds to give the Pioneers their first three scores of the day.

“In a regular situation if it were 6-on-6, that would be a great thing having three goals, but it's even better knowing that those three goals are coming from offensive plays we've made,” Whitson said. “To know that my team has drawn a kickout or an ejection or a five-meter or any of those things to get us up like that, already gets me in a better mood and makes me want to score even more.”

Whitson notched his fourth goal just 15 seconds into the second quarter, and Matt Wedlock followed with a goal to make it 6-0 before Michael Agnew finally put No. 10 seed Oakville (10-14) on the board 1:38 into the second.

Whitson scored another and Adam Bauer also tallied for Kirkwood, while Trent Batten scored for Oakville to make it an 8-2 game at halftime.

“Oakville's got some really good shooters and I told the guys they need to step on the gas in the first quarter and play really solid from the outset,” Peglar said. “And they did, holding them to no goals in the first quarter. That set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Whitson scored on another five-meter penalty shot and also tallied an even-strength goal to start the second half, as the Pioneers blew the game wide open with a 7-2 burst in the third period that made it a 15-4 game. Whitson had four goals in that period to close his high-powered scoring day.

“My team just had my back today. We were all hyped for this game,” he said. “I feel like there were a few times there where I wasn't in great control of the ball, but other than that, my team did a great job assisting me.”

Kirkwood closed out the victory with another strong quarter in the fourth and did so with defense and goaltending. Peglar likes to stress defense and was pleased with the Pioneers only allowing six goals, as well as the play of goalie Patrick McPheeters.

“That was good, and we put our JV goalie (Andrew Huebner) in at the end and he made three blocks, so the spares played really well in their minutes,” Peglar said. “Overall, really good in all aspects.”

Oakville loses four seniors, but Walters is optimistic about the Tigers' returning cast next season.

“The exciting thing about us is we have a lot of sophomores. We're a young team. I think we're up and coming and I'm really excited for that,” he said. “Every year since I've been at Oakville, we've been getting better and better, so I'm hoping that we just keep climbing that ladder.”

Kirkwood will take on No. 2 seed Parkway West (23-1) in a quarterfinal game at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkwood. It will be a rematch of last year's district championship, which the Longhorns won 11-10.

“We were not too happy to see that was the game we might have, but we're putting our best mindset toward it,” Whitson said. “It's really been back-and-forth this year, so any team could be beatable. If we just put in our best effort as a team, instead of all individual, then we can have good effort in trying to beat them.”