 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 6 high school football scores
0 comments

Week 6 high school football scores

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Francis Howell at Holt Football

Francis Howell's Alex Pipes (2) passes against Holt at Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo., on Oct. 2, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

AREA

Bowling Green 30, North Callaway 23

Farmington 31, Poplar Bluff 28

Festus 39, North County 35

Fort Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13

Fort Zumwalt South 28, Fort Zumwalt East 21

Francis Howell 56, Holt 28

Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12

Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42

Jackson 59, Fox 21

Kennett 43, New Madrid County Central 25

Lindbergh 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 20

Malden 47, Crystal City 0

Owensville 46, Pacific 28

Potosi 56, Perryville 15

St. Charles 28, Winfield 21

St. Charles West 62, Orchard Farm 50

St. Clair 49, St. James 0

St. Dominic 31, Vianney 7

St. Pius X 21, Doniphan 6

St. Vincent 43, Fredericktown 26

Sullivan 41, Hermann 7

Summit 34, Fort Zumwalt West 14

Timberland 21, Troy Buchanan 15

Union 35, Warrenton 17

Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson 13

Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21

STATEWIDE

Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 14

Aurora 22, Hollister 14

Ava 22, Houston 8

Battle 37, Moberly 36

Belton 22, Raytown 6

Blair Oaks 69, Eldon 6

Butler 46, Buffalo 20

California 43, Versailles 7

Camdenton 38, Springfield Hillcrest 14

Cape Girardeau Central 28, Sikeston 19

Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6

Carthage 42, Willard 7

Cass Midway 41, Lone Jack 0

Cassville 50, Monett 0

Centralia (Mo.) 50, Cuba 12

Cole Camp 13, Tipton 12

East Buchanan 42, Plattsburg 16

Excelsior Springs 45, Clinton 0

Fair Grove 36, Strafford 20

Fayette 32, Paris 0

Forsyth 56, Stockton 15

Glendale 50, Parkview 21

Grain Valley 35, Fort Osage 0

Hallsville 28, Marshall 26

Hannibal 47, Kirksville 14

Harrisburg, Missouri 72, Russellville 28

Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14

Hayti 70, Charleston 6

Helias 51, Capital City 6

Jefferson City 17, Hickman 14

Joplin 41, Republic 14

Kelly 20, Scott City 6

Knox County 40, Salisbury 12

Lafayette County 44, Holden 0

Lamar 33, Mount Vernon 0

Lawson 42, North Platte 14

Lee's Summit North 38, Blue Springs 35

Lee's Summit West 27, Rockhurst 24

Lexington 50, El Dorado Springs 21

Liberty (KC) 52, Rock Bridge 28

Liberty North 21, Park Hill 14

Lighthouse Christian 42, Springfield Central 20

Lincoln 42, Slater 35

Lincoln College Prep 34, Pembroke Hill 14

Lockwood 47, Ash Grove 8

Macon 50, South Shelby 0

Marceline 58, St. Joseph Christian 14

Marionville 44, Pierce City 20

Marshfield 43, Reeds Spring 25

Mexico 49, Fulton 28

Mid-Buchanan 63, Hamilton 6

Milan 43, Gallatin 20

Missouri Military Academy 47, Louisiana 34

Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12

Montgomery County 42, Clopton 7

Mountain View-Liberty 22, Mountain Grove 21

Nixa 35, Ozark 7

North Kansas City 36, Lee's Summit 20

Oak Grove 29, Pleasant Hill 28

Oak Park 46, St. Joseph Central 24

Odessa 28, Maryville 14

Palmyra 15, Clark County 14

Park Hill South 28, Staley 14

Park Hills Central 31, Ste. Genevieve 26

Platte County 56, Ruskin 7

Polo 27, Trenton 14

Portageville 50, Chaffee 32

Princeton 30, Maysville 14

Raymore-Peculiar 28, Blue Springs South 9

Richmond 44, Carrollton 6

Salem 27, Willow Springs 12

Sarcoxie 46, Miller 0

Savannah 69, Cameron 14

Seneca 27, Nevada 26

Skyline 65, Clever 14

Smithville 27, Grandview K.C. 12

South Callaway 62, Van-Far 12

South Harrison 62, Putnam County 14

Thayer 27, Cabool 0

Van Horn 42, William Chrisman 37

Waynesville 37, Bolivar 33

Webb City 35, Branson 7

West Plains 63, Lebanon 14

West Platte 32, Lathrop 19

Westran 26, Scotland County 12

Windsor (Sedalia) 55, Sherwood 8

Winnetonka 20, Kearney 16

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports