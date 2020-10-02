Week 6 high school football scores

AREA
Bowling Green 30, North Callaway 23
Farmington 31, Poplar Bluff 28
Festus 39, North County 35
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13
Fort Zumwalt South 28, Fort Zumwalt East 21
Francis Howell 56, Holt 28
Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12
Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42
Jackson 59, Fox 21
Kennett 43, New Madrid County Central 25
Lindbergh 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 20
Malden 47, Crystal City 0
Owensville 46, Pacific 28
Potosi 56, Perryville 15
St. Charles 28, Winfield 21
St. Charles West 62, Orchard Farm 50
St. Clair 49, St. James 0
St. Dominic 31, Vianney 7
St. Pius X 21, Doniphan 6
St. Vincent 43, Fredericktown 26
Sullivan 41, Hermann 7
Summit 34, Fort Zumwalt West 14
Timberland 21, Troy Buchanan 15
Union 35, Warrenton 17
Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson 13
Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21
STATEWIDE
Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 14
Aurora 22, Hollister 14
Ava 22, Houston 8
Battle 37, Moberly 36
Belton 22, Raytown 6
Blair Oaks 69, Eldon 6
Butler 46, Buffalo 20
California 43, Versailles 7
Camdenton 38, Springfield Hillcrest 14
Cape Girardeau Central 28, Sikeston 19
Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Cass Midway 41, Lone Jack 0
Cassville 50, Monett 0
Centralia (Mo.) 50, Cuba 12
Cole Camp 13, Tipton 12
East Buchanan 42, Plattsburg 16
Excelsior Springs 45, Clinton 0
Fair Grove 36, Strafford 20
Fayette 32, Paris 0
Forsyth 56, Stockton 15
Glendale 50, Parkview 21
Grain Valley 35, Fort Osage 0
Hallsville 28, Marshall 26
Hannibal 47, Kirksville 14
Harrisburg, Missouri 72, Russellville 28
Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14
Hayti 70, Charleston 6
Helias 51, Capital City 6
Jefferson City 17, Hickman 14
Joplin 41, Republic 14
Kelly 20, Scott City 6
Knox County 40, Salisbury 12
Lafayette County 44, Holden 0
Lamar 33, Mount Vernon 0
Lawson 42, North Platte 14
Lee's Summit North 38, Blue Springs 35
Lee's Summit West 27, Rockhurst 24
Lexington 50, El Dorado Springs 21
Liberty (KC) 52, Rock Bridge 28
Liberty North 21, Park Hill 14
Lighthouse Christian 42, Springfield Central 20
Lincoln 42, Slater 35
Lincoln College Prep 34, Pembroke Hill 14
Lockwood 47, Ash Grove 8
Macon 50, South Shelby 0
Marceline 58, St. Joseph Christian 14
Marionville 44, Pierce City 20
Marshfield 43, Reeds Spring 25
Mexico 49, Fulton 28
Mid-Buchanan 63, Hamilton 6
Milan 43, Gallatin 20
Missouri Military Academy 47, Louisiana 34
Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12
Montgomery County 42, Clopton 7
Mountain View-Liberty 22, Mountain Grove 21
Nixa 35, Ozark 7
North Kansas City 36, Lee's Summit 20
Oak Grove 29, Pleasant Hill 28
Oak Park 46, St. Joseph Central 24
Odessa 28, Maryville 14
Palmyra 15, Clark County 14
Park Hill South 28, Staley 14
Park Hills Central 31, Ste. Genevieve 26
Platte County 56, Ruskin 7
Polo 27, Trenton 14
Portageville 50, Chaffee 32
Princeton 30, Maysville 14
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Blue Springs South 9
Richmond 44, Carrollton 6
Salem 27, Willow Springs 12
Sarcoxie 46, Miller 0
Savannah 69, Cameron 14
Seneca 27, Nevada 26
Skyline 65, Clever 14
Smithville 27, Grandview K.C. 12
South Callaway 62, Van-Far 12
South Harrison 62, Putnam County 14
Thayer 27, Cabool 0
Van Horn 42, William Chrisman 37
Waynesville 37, Bolivar 33
Webb City 35, Branson 7
West Plains 63, Lebanon 14
West Platte 32, Lathrop 19
Westran 26, Scotland County 12
Windsor (Sedalia) 55, Sherwood 8
Winnetonka 20, Kearney 16
