West Wave falls Gateway Legends Invitational esports final

Dale Robbins' voice joined the chorus of cheering fans when he saw his son Quincy Robbins make a breathtaking play on the big screen.

Despite the noise-canceling headphones, Quincy heard him.

"That was awesome," Quincy Robbins said. "I could hear everything. It was so surreal."

Taking the big stage Saturday afternoon at Ballpark Village, West Wave — a team filled with Parkway West High graduates — came up just short of the grand prize, falling 2-0 to Hickman in the final of the Gateway Legends Invitational esports tournament.

"I love being able to share his excitement and I'm grateful that he had this experience," Dale Robbins said.

This was the first year high schools competed at the Gateway Legends Invitational and West Wave was one of nine high school teams entered.

"Fair St. Louis thought it was important," West Wave coach James Ryan said. "It's important that St. Louis high schools and other high schools got to be part of it. I think that will bring the community together."

Four collegiate teams are still competing with the semifinals and finals scheduled for Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

It's the second year that Fair St. Louis has thrown an esports tournament, with Maryville Esports Director Daniel Clerke kicking off the annual event last year.

After rolling through the semifinals, West Wave knocked off SLUH 2-0 before Hickman topped Blue Springs 2-0, setting up a final with $5,000 and a championship trophy on the line.

Despite knowing they faced a juggernaut in Hickman, Dylan "Avaris" Ryan and the rest of the West Wave team weren't deterred.

"We knew who we were against, we knew what we had to come and do," Ryan said. "We weren't intimidated. We were happy with how we performed, at least in that first game, that second game was rougher."

In the first game, West Wave pushed Hickman, a team that hadn't given up three kills all tournament, threw haymaker after haymaker trying to defeat Goliath.

West Wave picked up 12 kills and had the kill lead multiple times, but never could get over the hump.

"We played trying to push our lead as far and as hard as we could," James "Thedumidiot" Zhang said. "But we made a few mistakes and Hickman capitalized. They just pulled the rug out from under us."

West Wave coach Ryan points to the amount of planning and strategic work that went into the match as something that any traditional sport must go through.

He's hoping more people see this and the value it can bring to the table.

"It's about what they learn," Ryan said. "This game is an incredibly strategic game. There are other games like that and there is value if it's done right."

The Kewpies, having not lost a game in a match to a high school team, flexed their muscles and ran past West Wave to capture the title.

"I think it was a rough start," Hickman's Kevin "Pengu" Brooks said. "We just had to take a deep breath, focus, and take it from there."

Despite the loss, Dale Robbins was thrilled to see his son playing with his teammates on the big stage in front of a large crowd.

"I'm so proud of him," Robbins said. "Happy for him, more than anything."

