What could high school sports look like this fall? Hear from the experts

A panel of high school sports leaders addressed questions facing schools and athletes heading into the 2020 fall season.

STL High School Sports writer David Kvidahl hosted the panel, which included:

  • De Smet athletic director John Pukala
  • Edwardsville athletic director Alexander Fox 
  • Francis Howell Central athletic director Scott Harris
  • Marquette athletic director Shane Matzen
  • St. Mary’s football coach Ken Turner

Join us for the live Zoom meeting, hosted on STLHighSchoolSports.com. You'll be able to view the meeting and submit questions for the panelists in real time. We also welcome your questions in advance.

