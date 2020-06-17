What could high school sports look like this fall? Join our roundtable today to find out

Join us at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday as we host a panel of high school sports leaders and address questions facing schools and athletes heading into the 2020 fall season.
STL High School Sports writer David Kvidahl will host a panel that is scheduled to include:
- De Smet athletic director John Pukala
- Edwardsville athletic director Alexander Fox
- Francis Howell Central athletic director Scott Harris
- Marquette athletic director Shane Matzen
- St. Mary’s football coach Ken Turner
Join us for the live Zoom meeting, hosted on STLHighSchoolSports.com. You'll be able to view the meeting and submit questions for the panelists in real time. We also welcome your questions in advance.
Please submit your questions using the form below.
