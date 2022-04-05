Whitfield hires Roth as next athletics director

Mike Roth has been named Whitfield’s new athletics director the school announced in a statement Wednesday.

Roth is currently the Parkway School District athletic director, a role he’s had since 2014.

Roth’s tenure will officially begin on July 1. He is replacing Mike Potsou, who is leaving Whitfield to become Vianney’s athletics director.

Roth has spent 30 years in the Parkway School District, the first 17 of which were as a teacher and a coach. He was a teacher and football coach at Parkway West until 2009, when he became Parkway Central’s athletic director. In 2014 he was tabbed to replace longtime Parkway School District athletic director Mike Gohn.

Roth recently was named the Missouri Interscholastic Administrators Association’s athletic director of the year. In October he was named the St. Louis athletic director of the year by the MIAA.

“Whitfield has a rich tradition in athletics, and it will be my mission to continue and enhance opportunities for our student-athletes,” Roth said in the statement announcing his new position.

