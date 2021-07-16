Girls basketball: State champion for the first time in program history, claiming the Class 5 title with a 24-4 record after reaching Class 3 semifinals three previous seasons since 2017. All four regular-season losses came against Class 6 state finalists Incarnate Word and Webster Groves.

Boys wrestling: Moved up to Class 3 from Class 1 and didn’t miss a beat, winning the program’s fifth consecutive team state championship and 10th in 14 seasons. Porter Matecki (106 pounds), AJ Rallo (113), Evan Binder (120), Gavin Linsman (126) and Keith Miley (220) won individual titles to lead the way.

Boys soccer: Finished 8-7 and as the Class 1 state runner-up, reaching the program’s first championship game since 2010. Scored 32 goals during a five-game winning streak leading into state final.

Other core sports: Girls soccer, 9-6 district finalist; baseball, 9-5; boys basketball, 11-11; girls volleyball, 6-6.

Individuals: Daniel Radke finished third in singles in Class 1 boys tennis state tournament; Henry Nordlund finished 15th in Class 3 boys golf state tournament.