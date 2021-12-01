Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial

With a knack of winning tight matches, Wojcikiewicz captured the 160-pound title of the 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships as a sophomore. He went 29-1 and won both his semifinal and championship matches by a single point, helping Civic Memorial place second as a team. Wojcikiewicz, who is 68-10 in his first two seasons, competed at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
