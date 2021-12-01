 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial
0 comments

Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial

{{featured_button_text}}
Abe Wojcikiewicz, Civic Memorial

Abe Wojcikiewicz, Civic Memorial wrestling

With a knack of winning tight matches, Wojcikiewicz captured the 160-pound title of the 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships as a sophomore. He went 29-1 and won both his semifinal and championship matches by a single point, helping Civic Memorial place second as a team. Wojcikiewicz, who is 68-10 in his first two seasons, competed at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News