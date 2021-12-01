Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial

With a knack of winning tight matches, Wojcikiewicz captured the 160-pound title of the 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships as a sophomore. He went 29-1 and won both his semifinal and championship matches by a single point, helping Civic Memorial place second as a team. Wojcikiewicz, who is 68-10 in his first two seasons, competed at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.