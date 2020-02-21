Althoff qualifies three for Illinois title matches; Edwardsville puts two in state finals

Althoff junior Joe Braunagel will wrestle for a state title in the same building his older brothers now call home.

On Friday, Braunagel was one of three Althoff wrestlers who advanced to a Class 1A state championship match in the Illinois Wrestling State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Braunagel (36-4) won with a third-period pin in the semifinal round and advanced to face Johnsburg's Justin Peake (26-2) in the 182-pound state championship Saturday night.

Braunagel's older brothers Danny and Zac, also Althoff graduates, now wrestle for the University of Illinois.

Althoff seniors Matthew Minick and Anthony Federico also advanced to Class 1A state title matches.

Minick (35-5) will face IC Catholic's Saul Trejo Jr. (27-3) in the 106-pound championship. Federico (37-2) will grapple with Rock Ridge's Nolan Throne (49-0) in the 145-pound final.

Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus (42-0), Jerseyville's Zeke Waltz (43-0), Belleville West's Josh Koderhandt (42-0) and Litchfield's Will Carlile (40-0) will put their unbeaten records on the line Saturday in the championship round.