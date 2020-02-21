Althoff qualifies three for Illinois title matches; Edwardsville puts two in state finals

Althoff junior Joe Braunagel will wrestle for a state title in the same building his older brothers now call home.
On Friday, Braunagel was one of three Althoff wrestlers who advanced to a Class 1A state championship match in the Illinois Wrestling State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Braunagel (36-4) won with a third-period pin in the semifinal round and advanced to face Johnsburg's Justin Peake (26-2) in the 182-pound state championship Saturday night.
Braunagel's older brothers Danny and Zac, also Althoff graduates, now wrestle for the University of Illinois.
Althoff seniors Matthew Minick and Anthony Federico also advanced to Class 1A state title matches.
Minick (35-5) will face IC Catholic's Saul Trejo Jr. (27-3) in the 106-pound championship. Federico (37-2) will grapple with Rock Ridge's Nolan Throne (49-0) in the 145-pound final.
Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus (42-0), Jerseyville's Zeke Waltz (43-0), Belleville West's Josh Koderhandt (42-0) and Litchfield's Will Carlile (40-0) will put their unbeaten records on the line Saturday in the championship round.
In Class 2A, Tyus will take on Washington's Brody Norman (38-2) in the 132-pound final, and Waltz will square off with Thorton Fractional's Bilal Bailey (40-2) in the 160-pound championship.
In Class 3A, Koderhandt advanced to his second consecutive appearance in a state title match. A runner-up last season, Koderhandt will face Chicago Marian's Vincent Robinson (27-3) in the 120-pound title match.
In 1A, Litchfield's Carlile will wrestle West Carroll's Ethen Doty (40-2) for the crown at 132 pounds.
Two Edwardsville wrestlers will look to join an exclusive club as seniors Luke Odom (49-1) and Lloyd Reynolds (49-2) advanced to Class 3A title matches.
Odom will take on DeKalb's Bradley Gillum (40-5) in the 160-pound final, while Reynolds will tangle with Sandburg's Mike Bosco (43-0) in the 285-pound final.
Both are looking to join former Edwardsville wrestler Noah Surtin as the only Edwardsville state champions.