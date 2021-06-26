Belleville West's Olmstead, Edwardsville's Gvillo earn 3A runner-up finishes

Belleville West senior Dustin Olmstead and Edwardsville junior Dylan Gvillo each displayed their wrestling excellence in dominant performances Saturday.

But it was their ability to perform within the crucible of a tight match that propelled them into the state finals and earned both second place medals at the Class 3A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Olmstead (26-1) cruised into the 285-pound semifinals with a shutout victory and a second period pin. But facing an ultimate tiebreaker situation in the same semifinal round where he lost last season, Olmstead scored first to defeat Jordan Lishman of Aurora 4-3 and reach the championship match.

The McKendree commit Olmstead, who placed third at the Illinois High School Association championships last season, lost 4-0 to undefeated Mount Carmel junior Ryan Boersma to place second.

It did not take nearly as long for Edwardsville’s Gvillo (20-2) to be tested at 132 pounds. In a grueling opening match against Scott Busse of Lake Zurich, Gvillo survived with a 7-6 decision, then pinned his way to the championship round, where he lost to undefeated Moline junior Cole Brower by a 16-8 major decision.