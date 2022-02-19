Binder becomes four-time state champ as Whitfield wins Class 3 team title

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Evan Binder doesn’t mind the pressure. He invites it.

The soft-spoken Whitfield wrestler likens every big match he competes in to, well, just another match in an extensive chain of success over his illustrious career.

Perhaps no match carried more weight in Binder’s storied high school career than Saturday’s Class 3 boys wrestling 132-pound final inside Mizzou Arena. History was on the line. And, in the middle of the state’s grandest stage, Binder captured the spotlight and shined his brightest.

Binder etched his name into Missouri boys wrestling lore by becoming the 36th four-time boys state champion with a 9-0 major decision over familiar foe Jesse Hahs of De Smet. It was the third time this season Binder got the better of Hahs.

An Air Force Academy commit, Binder previously won state titles at 106, 113 and 120. He finished his senior season 45-3 and Saturday’s win gave him 180 for his career.

“That’s amazing,” Binder said of his feat. “I know there’s only been so many guys in the state to do it. But ever since I heard about that that’s an actual thing, I’ve always wanted it since I was an eighth grader. Now, five years later, it feels really good to accomplish that — almost sad because it’s over now.”

As for the rest of the Warriors, it was business as usual.

A talent-rich, point-scoring annual powerhouse of a program, Whitfield clinched its second consecutive Class 3 team title, its sixth successive crown and 11th overall late Friday night when senior heavyweight Keith Miley bested Hillsboro standout Gavin Holtmeyer with an 8-2 decision. Whitfield led Hillsboro 159.5-121 entering Saturday’s final rounds.

The Warriors finished with 181.5 points. Hillsboro placed second with 125. Neosho was third with 122.5 points, while Jefferson City was fourth with 102.

Whitfield’s sixth consecutive team title tied it for second in Missouri history with Maplewood-Richmond Heights (1941-46) and Oak Park (2004-09) for the most consecutive team championships. Ritenour won 14 in a row from 1948-61.

Whitfield crowned five individual state champions, tied for the most in one year in program history — Porter Matecki (120), Alexander “AJ” Rallo (126), Binder (132), Gavin Linsman (138) and Keith “KJ” Miley (285), who became a two-time state champ after registering a 7-0 decision over Jefferson City’s Issac Enloe.

“I view our program as a business. I am CEO of this company, and expectations are very high,” Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “The kids are capable. They’re held to high expectations. We do it the same way year in and year out. There’s no cutting corners, there’s no breaks. Nobody rides for free. They’re put in the best possible position to be successful.”

Rallo became a three-time state champion with a 3-2 decision over Hillsboro freshman Jackson Tucker in the 126 final. Rallo, a junior, finished the season with 33 wins. He avenged a 4-2 loss to Tucker in the 126-pound first-place match at the Kyle Thrasher Tournament on Jan. 29.

“Instead of me allowing him to control each tie, I made him come into me instead, allowing him to force me into him,” Rallo said of his strategy.

As for chasing a fourth state title in 2023?

“You know I am,” he said.

Matecki, a sophomore, punched his ticket as a two-time state champ after posting a 3-2 decision over Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander in the 126 final. Matecki had to work for all three of his points. In order to have success, Matecki said he eliminates his opponent’s scoring chances by staying on top of them — literally. For much of Saturday’s final, Matecki hung on to Alexander.

“I was a little nervous to shoot, but I’ve just got to wrestle,” Matecki said. “Usually, people like to try and move a lot (against me), and I’ve just got to stay on top. If I stay on top, I win.”

HILLSBORO'S MORRIS WINS CLASS 3 TITLE AT 152

Hillsboro junior Evan Morris took his shot at the most opportune time.

Deadlocked with North Point’s Jackson Sapp in the Class 3 152-pound final, Morris defended Sapp’s early takedown attempt and then pounced for the winning score to earn a 7-5 win in sudden victory.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 5 years old,” Morris said. “My fans and teammates, especially, they pushed me as hard as I can go. I have a room full of great wrestlers. I’ve lived this a million times. I’ve done this a thousand times in my head. It’s just wild, that’s all I can say.”

