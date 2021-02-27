Binder leads large Whitfield contingent to state with another sectional crown

This year, he is wrestling better than ever and has his sights set on an incremental title run up the weight ladder.

"I feel pretty good about myself," the soft-spoken Binder said. "We'll see where it goes."

Binder is happy he listened to his father's pre-teen advice. A year later, he began a growth and muscle spurt that helped him become more competitive. In the summer between his seventh and eighth grade years, he made some noise at a national tournament, which told him sticking with the sport was the right move.

"Looking back, it's hard to believe," he said of his notion to quit. "It's such a big part of my life now."

Binder, who is 121-12 in his career, has developed quite a rivalry with the feisty King, who won the 106-pound crown in Class 4 last season. The two also met in the district final two weeks ago. Binder came through with a 10-2 win.

"I just felt him out a little bit in the first period," Binder said. "I wanted to see what he learned from the last time and what I could do and couldn't do. Just playing it smart."