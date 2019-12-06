EDWARDSVILLE — Whenever Luke Odom walks off the mat for the final time at Edwardsville High, his coach is going to lose more than a highly decorated wrestler.
Odom, who has signed to wrestle for the University of Illinois, is more than just a point producer for veteran coach Jon Wagner.
Odom provided a huge lift to Wagner when the coach was at the lowest point of his life.
"He did some really cool things for me when I had my battle with cancer. Luke really lifted me up quite a bit," Wagner said. "He wore a shirt of me and him on it at a tournament. I could just tell he cared about me. That means a lot and when you're down, seeing that — it just means a lot."
Wagner battled and defeated cancer in 2018, Odom's sophomore season. That year, Wagner helped guide Noah Surtin to Edwardsville's first individual state championship.
Now, Wagner believes it's Odom's turn to bring home the crown.
"I've wanted a state title for a long time, so this is everything right now," Odom said.
Odom, a three-time state qualifier, has two third-place state tournament finishes to his credit. He also placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class at the prestigious Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina.
Despite not having a state championship, Odom, one of the top-rated wrestlers in Illinois, hasn't changed his preparation for this season much at all.
"Luke wants to seek out the best competition," Edwardsville assistant coach Eric Pretto said. "He'll wrestle anyone, anywhere. He will do whatever it takes to make him better. Luke has been on these national teams and trains with some of the best teams. He's found ways to continue to improve himself."
His performance at state last year was cut short when he suffered an injury before he could get to the final round.
"What happened last year was out of our control," Wagner said. "His demeanor and his attitude haven't changed. He comes to work and works super hard. He's really rejuvenated himself and really has found a lot of fun in this sport again."
The work ethic hasn't changed in the training room, much to his training partner's chagrin.
"I get my butt whooped in every practice — I'll admit to that," Edwardsville senior Will Zupanci said. "It's better to get beat in practice than matches, but I know it's making me better."
Odom's intense work ethic has spread to the rest of the team.
"He's always in at 6 a.m. training and guys see that," Wagner said. "It's not just him winning all the time because he's just good, they see how much training he's putting in, too."
BOYS WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Dalton Bingman, senior, Priory
Became Rebels' first state wrestling champion last season by claiming Class 2 title at 220 pounds. Returning second-team All-Metro selection posted a 27-3 record as a junior and also was a state qualifier as a sophomore. In the fall, he was a two-way football standout who helped Priory reach district final and post first nine-win season in 20 years.
Colton Hawks, senior, Holt
Part of a University of Missouri signing class rated as nation's fourth-best by one publication. Hawks is a three-time Class 4 state tournament medalist, including second place last season at 182 pounds to cap a 36-3 season. He was fourth at 152 as a freshman and third at 160 as a junior and is a three-time Gateway Athletic Conference champion. Hawks has 130 victories for Holt.
Ryan Skillington, senior, Francis Howell
Returning first team All-Metro selection won Class 4 heavyweight state championship last season in an ultimate tiebreaker and finished 33-2. He was Howell's first state title winner in that weight class. Skillington is a two-time state qualifier and two-time Gateway Athletic Conference champion. He also won titles last season at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament.
Chase Stegall, senior, Northwest-Cedar Hill
Three-time Class 4 state medalist and Maryville University signee has 137 career victories for the Lions and will try to close his high school career with his first championship. Last season, Stegall was a first-team All-Metro selection after finishing 38-2 and as the state runner-up at 195 pounds. He was third at state as a freshman at 170 and fourth as a sophomore at 182.
Vinnie Zerban, junior, CBC
Fifth and final title last season came in the Class 4 state tournament at 132 pounds, an improvement on his runner-up state tournament finish as a freshman. Zerban was one of four CBC individual champs last season as the program won its second consecutive team state championship. As a sophomore, Zerban posted a 43-3 record and did not lose to a foe from Missouri.