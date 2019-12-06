Subscribe now!

EDWARDSVILLE — Whenever Luke Odom walks off the mat for the final time at Edwardsville High, his coach is going to lose more than a highly decorated wrestler.

Odom, who has signed to wrestle for the University of Illinois, is more than just a point producer for veteran coach Jon Wagner.

Odom provided a huge lift to Wagner when the coach was at the lowest point of his life.

"He did some really cool things for me when I had my battle with cancer. Luke really lifted me up quite a bit," Wagner said. "He wore a shirt of me and him on it at a tournament.  I could just tell he cared about me. That means a lot and when you're down, seeing that — it just means a lot."

Wagner battled and defeated cancer in 2018, Odom's sophomore season. That year, Wagner helped guide Noah Surtin to Edwardsville's first individual state championship.

Now, Wagner believes it's Odom's turn to bring home the crown.

"I've wanted a state title for a long time, so this is everything right now," Odom said.

Odom, a three-time state qualifier, has two third-place state tournament finishes to his credit. He also placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class at the prestigious Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina.

Despite not having a state championship, Odom, one of the top-rated wrestlers in Illinois, hasn't changed his preparation for this season much at all.

"Luke wants to seek out the best competition," Edwardsville assistant coach Eric Pretto said. "He'll wrestle anyone, anywhere. He will do whatever it takes to make him better. Luke has been on these national teams and trains with some of the best teams. He's found ways to continue to improve himself."

His performance at state last year was cut short when he suffered an injury before he could get to the final round.

"What happened last year was out of our control," Wagner said. "His demeanor and his attitude haven't changed. He comes to work and works super hard. He's really rejuvenated himself and really has found a lot of fun in this sport again."

The work ethic hasn't changed in the training room, much to his training partner's chagrin.

"I get my butt whooped in every practice — I'll admit to that," Edwardsville senior Will Zupanci said. "It's better to get beat in practice than matches, but I know it's making me better."

Odom's intense work ethic has spread to the rest of the team.

"He's always in at 6 a.m. training and guys see that," Wagner said. "It's not just him winning all the time because he's just good, they see how much training he's putting in, too."

BOYS WRESTLERS TO WATCH

