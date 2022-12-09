Boys wrestling season preview spotlight: Rallo takes aim on becoming Whitfield's next four-time champ

AJ Rallo has followed a familiar path.

Rallo’s father, Joe, and his grandfather, PeeWee, were standouts on the wrestling mat just like he is.

“It’s kind of like a legacy in my family,” Rallo said.

Wrestling flows through Rallo’s veins, and he came to know the sport at a young age.

He first jumped into the sport as a first grader.

“My grandad and dad are the reason I started wrestling in the first place,” Rallo said.

Rallo’s extensive athletic background has helped propel him on the mat throughout his high school career at Whitfield.

“That’s probably a big advantage,” Rallo said. “It’s nice to come from a sports family that likes to support me and loves watching what I do.”

Rallo has kept his family and, quite frankly, the rest of the state plenty entertained over the last three-plus years.

A senior for the Warriors, Rallo became a three-time Missouri wrestling state champion last winter after earning a 5-2 decision over Hillsboro’s Jackson Turner in the Class 3 126-pound championship and helped Whitfield clinch its second consecutive Class 3 team title, its sixth successive crown and 11th overall.

Rallo also won state titles as a sophomore (113) and a freshman (106), respectively.

For his career, including this season, Rallo is 124-12. He went 37-4 as a junior. In November, he signed with NCAA Division I program Bellarmine University in Louisville.

“He continues to mature,” longtime Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “It wasn’t like he’s been the superstar standing out from day one. For years, there’s been kids that, although he’s been good, he’s been younger than, are older and successful kids that outshined him.”

True, Rallo has had to wait his turn to step into the spotlight.

Last winter, it was teammate Evan Binder who took center stage at the Class 3 state tournament in Columbia. Binder, who now wrestles at Air Force, became Missouri’s 36th boys four-time state champion after securing a 9-0 major decision over De Smet’s Jesse Hahs.

Away from the mat, Rallo submerges himself in wrestling. He doesn’t have too many hobbies outside of it, he said. Rather, he’ll stay up late at night watching YouTube clips of his favorite college wrestlers, studying their every move and taking mental notes to make himself more rounded.

“I’m a student of the sport,” Rallo said. “I really like wrestling. Ever since I’ve gotten good, I just enjoy the high-level matches, the technique, everything. Even watching the sport, it’s fun. I never get sick of it. There’s no loss of motivation there.”

Rallo is seeking history — to become the fourth four-time state champion for Whitfield.

Before Binder last season, Mike McAteer won four consecutive crowns from 2015-18 and Rodney Hahn was Whitfield's first four-time champ from 2011-14.

“I try to (turn) the nervousness into excitement if I can,” Rallo said. “I have a tendency to think that pressure’s all in your head. If you don’t have pressure on yourself, then there’s no pressure on you. It’s all mental.”

As the 2022-23 season gets underway, Rallo has turned his full attention to extending his family’s extensive athletic legacy.

How does he plan to do just that?

“I plan to win my fourth state title,” he said.

Boys wrestlers to watch Gavin Alexander, senior, Hillsboro One of the most formidable wrestlers in the area returns for his senior season. After winning the 106-pound Class 3 state title as a freshman in 2019-20, he placed fourth and second, respectively, in each of the past two seasons. Was runner-up at 120 in Class 3 as a junior last winter. Entered his senior year with a career mark of 134-13. Matthew Craig, senior, Liberty Scratched and clawed his way to a runner-up finish in the Class 4 heavyweight state final a year ago before falling by a 1-0 decision to Blue Springs’ Brock Sullivan in the state championship match. Registered 30 falls last winter. Won five events, including the Gateway Athletic Conference and District 2 tournament titles a year ago. Owns a 130-34 record. Nick Deloach Jr., senior, Cahokia Won two events and earned 41 wins, including 31 falls, a year ago and appeared appeared at the Class 1A state tournament at 152 pounds. A three-sport student-athlete who committed to Missouri for football, Deloach Jr. is ranked fourth at 160 pounds, according to FloWrestling. Ryan Meek, senior, St. Clair The Ohio University signee won the 113-pound title at the Class 2 state tournament last season en route to posting a 57-0 record. Placed third and fourth, respectively, at 106 in Class 2 as a sophomore and freshman. Meek won the 126-pound title last weekend at Parkway South. Kaden Purler, sophomore, North Point A major success story as a freshman in the Grizzlies’ inaugural wrestling season in 2021-22. The scrappy grappler went 34-6. He placed second at the Class 3 state tournament after falling to top-seeded Brayden Belding of Windsor by an 8-5 decision. Purler posted 21 falls in his first varsity wrestling campaign.