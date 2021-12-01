Boys wrestling season preview spotlight: Washington's Holtmeyer uses perseverance to pave road to excellence

Washington senior Gavin Holtmeyer has an appreciation for operating heavy machinery, from bulldozers to excavators.
“I wouldn’t mind doing it for a living,” Holtmeyer said. “It’s fun, you’re not tearing up your body and the pay is good.”
But for Holtmeyer, moving heavy weights is not limited to construction sites.
Last season's Class 4 boys wrestling state runner-up at 285 pounds, Holtmeyer’s blend of speed, strength and positive attitude has placed him among the top heavyweights in Missouri.
His development as a state championship contender is a remarkable story of grit and perseverance.
Holtmeyer had never wrestled, nor thought of wrestling, as he began his freshman year at Washington. But by happenstance, wrestling showed up in his classroom.
Isaiah DeVore, a senior wrestler at 220 pounds, was assigned the role of teacher’s aide in one of Holtmeyer’s classes and persistently nudged the freshman toward joining the team.
“He was telling me to wrestle for probably a month or so, and I was finally like, ‘Fine, whatever, I’ll wrestle,' ” Holtmeyer said.
Still unsure of what he was getting himself into, Holtmeyer endured an intense first week of practice, but his lack of experience was difficult to overcome.
“It started to grow on me a little bit, but at the same time, it was hard for me to like it because I was so bad at it,” Holtmeyer said. “It’s hard for somebody to keep consistent with something when they’re terrible at it.”
Holtmeyer stayed with it and gradually improved as a freshman. He entered the postseason in 2019 with 14 wins and 24 losses, with several of those wins occurring in the final few weeks.
At the Class 3 District 2 tournament, he continued that momentum by winning his first two matches, including a pin with 12 seconds remaining in the quarterfinal to qualify for the state tournament.
“That boosted my confidence,” Holtmeyer said. “I was awful, but when I qualified for state, it gave me the reason to work toward something,”
Among the 64 wrestlers who qualified in the 285-pound division across all classes, Holtmeyer was one of only two freshmen, and the only heavyweight in Class 3 who was not a junior or senior.
Despite losing his first two matches by first period pin, Holtmeyer savored the experience and felt the big stage was where he belonged.
“State was really cool. I took the time to take it all in and thought, ‘If I plan to keep doing this, I’m going to be here again,’ ” Holtmeyer said.
As a sophomore, he went 37-13, and again showed his fortitude late in matches. At the state tournament that season, he won an overtime thriller over Carson Gehring of Willard to ensure a spot on the podium and took home a sixth-place medal.
“Wrestling changed my life. It improved me as a person and improved my mental health,” Holtmeyer said. “It taught me that things don’t just come to you. You have to work hard to get what you want. Without a mindset like that, you’re just going to take shortcuts.”
There were no shortcuts available when Washington found itself in Class 4 last season, but still Holtmeyer continued his climb. He won a district title with a pin 35 seconds into his championship match and then defeated Liam Bryant of Jackson 7-1 to capture a sectional crown, becoming the only wrestler for the Blue Jays to reach the state tournament.
He entered Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence with a 34-4 record and showed his knack for outlasting his opponents, defeating Brock Sullivan of Blue Springs 2-1 and Tyson King of Raymore-Peculiar 1-0 to reach the state championship match, where he faced off against senior Hunter Tennyson of Ozark, who entered the match with a 50-0 record.
Holtmeyer again led by a single point late in the match, but this time it was Tennyson who executed a takedown in the final 30 seconds to win the state title 4-3.
“In the first 45 seconds, he shot on me, and I sprawled out and scored on him, but I was afraid to shoot on him because it was the finals. I didn’t want to mess up and just be done for,” Holtmeyer said.
Any tentativeness Holtmeyer showed in that championship match he left in Cable Dahmer Arena that night. He approaches the upcoming season with the confidence that he will become the first Washington wrestler to become a two-time state finalist.
That confidence is apparent during each practice, dual meet and tournament. With Holtmeyer, there are no mean looks, no icy stares, just the smile and laughter of a person who is enjoying the moment.
“I like to joke around, have fun until the time comes, and then I’m ready to go,” Holtmeyer said.
Holtmeyer is a movie buff and has a special affinity for comedies, which he is known to quote at random moments, regardless of whether his teammates understand the reference.
“Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, pretty much anything with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly,” Holtmeyer said.
Holtmeyer, who is also a football standout on the Washington offensive line, enters the season with 91 career wins and has set some lofty goals heading his final campaign.
“Undefeated and unscored on,” he said.
To help him in his hopes to ascend one more stair on the state championship platform, a new assistant coach has joined the Washington staff.
Jared Rennick, a two-time NCAA Division II All-American at Drury University in the heavyweight division and the only Blue Jays wrestler ever to win a state title (195-pound Class 3 title in 2016) will be the main workout partner for Holtmeyer this season.
“It’s easy to get caught up in what we can be, but just like everyone else, Gavin needs to get in the best practice he can that day, the best match he can that day, and we’ll worry about everything else as it comes,” Washington coach Josh Ohm said.
But for Holtmeyer, who in his spare time enjoys camping, trapping and trout fishing, worry is a state that he rarely finds himself.
“That’s how Gavin sets the example. When it’s time to wrestle, no one is going to outwork us, and when it’s time to have fun, no one is going to have more fun than us,” Ohm said.
This summer, Holtmeyer participated in the Missouri Border Brawl, medaled at Freestyle State in Sedalia and went unscored upon at Iowa Wrestling Camp.
He has come a long way since being “terrible” and hopes to pave his path to the top step of the podium at the state meet this season.
“In my mind, I’m going to be a state champion. If you don’t think you’re going to be a state champion, you won’t be,” Holtmeyer said.
And that path will be paved with his trademark of hard work and positivity — no heavy machinery required.
Boys wrestlers to watch
Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield
Air Force commit captured the 120-pound championship in Class 3 last season with an undefeated 39-0 mark. Binder won Class 1 titles at 106 and 113 pounds during his first two seasons and aims to become the 36th boys wrestler in Missouri history to be crowned a four-time champion. He is 120-12 in his career and joins AJ Rallo, Porter Matecki, Gavin Linsman and Keith Miley as defending champions for Whitfield, the defending Class 3 team champion.
Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah
After two years of excellence at CBC, Robinson returns to his hometown to test his skills against the best wrestlers in Illinois. As a freshman, he won a Missouri 113-pound state title in Class 4 and followed it up with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds last season. Robinson, who is 53-7 in his high school career, competed in July at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D., and in the Super 32s in Greensboro, N.C., in October.
Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial
With a knack of winning tight matches, Wojcikiewicz captured the 160-pound title of the 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships as a sophomore. He went 29-1 and won both his semifinal and championship matches by a single point, helping Civic Memorial place second as a team. Wojcikiewicz, who is 68-10 in his first two seasons, competed at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.
Brock Woodcock, junior, St. Clair
The defending Class 2 champion at 132 pounds, Woodcock put on a dominant display at the Missouri state tournament last March. He did not yield a point during his three victories, including a 16-0 tech fall in the title match. As a freshman, he placed third at 120 pounds and has compiled an 86-5 career record. He headlines a powerful St. Clair team that includes juniors Cameron Simcox, (second place at 145 pounds) and Ryan Meek (third at 106).
Brett Smith, junior, Troy
Advanced to the 160-pound state championship match in Class 4 last season before dropping a 6-4 decision to David Brooks of Staley. Smith earned a fifth-place medal as a freshman at Holt and has compiled an 82-12 overall record in two seasons. A linebacker and running back for the Troy football team, Smith accumulated 127 tackles, rushed for 842 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in helping the Trojans win the Class 6 District 2 championship this fall.