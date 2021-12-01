Boys wrestling season preview spotlight: Washington's Holtmeyer uses perseverance to pave road to excellence

“It started to grow on me a little bit, but at the same time, it was hard for me to like it because I was so bad at it,” Holtmeyer said. “It’s hard for somebody to keep consistent with something when they’re terrible at it.”

Holtmeyer stayed with it and gradually improved as a freshman. He entered the postseason in 2019 with 14 wins and 24 losses, with several of those wins occurring in the final few weeks.

At the Class 3 District 2 tournament, he continued that momentum by winning his first two matches, including a pin with 12 seconds remaining in the quarterfinal to qualify for the state tournament.

“That boosted my confidence,” Holtmeyer said. “I was awful, but when I qualified for state, it gave me the reason to work toward something,”

Among the 64 wrestlers who qualified in the 285-pound division across all classes, Holtmeyer was one of only two freshmen, and the only heavyweight in Class 3 who was not a junior or senior.

Despite losing his first two matches by first period pin, Holtmeyer savored the experience and felt the big stage was where he belonged.

“State was really cool. I took the time to take it all in and thought, ‘If I plan to keep doing this, I’m going to be here again,’ ” Holtmeyer said.