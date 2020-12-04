Boys wrestling season preview spotlight: Whitfield aims to maintain success in a larger classification

The Whitfield boys wrestling team is on the move. At this point, however, coach Charlie Sherertz is not quite sure where it will end up.

A new championship factor is being applied to non-public and charter schools for the first time this school year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association rule. It’s based on an athletic program’s success over the last six years, with points accumulated for district championships and state finishes.

Whitfield, which wrapped up its fourth consecutive Class 1 wrestling title last year, is moving up. But how far?

“At this point, we’re not sure,’’ Sherertz said. “Honestly, I think we’ve worn out our welcome in Class 1; I don’t like being resented or disliked and I’m looking forward to new territory. But because some schools might not be competing this year because of COVID, there’s a chance we could move all the way to Class 4, which I wouldn’t feel very good about.

“But if that happens, we’ll deal with it.”

A MSHSAA news release lists Dec. 11 as the day boys wrestling districts and classifications will be announced.

Since 2007, Whitfield has dominated Class 1 wrestling with nine team titles and four runner-up finishes.