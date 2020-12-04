Boys wrestling season preview spotlight: Whitfield aims to maintain success in a larger classification

The Whitfield boys wrestling team is on the move. At this point, however, coach Charlie Sherertz is not quite sure where it will end up.
A new championship factor is being applied to non-public and charter schools for the first time this school year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association rule. It’s based on an athletic program’s success over the last six years, with points accumulated for district championships and state finishes.
Whitfield, which wrapped up its fourth consecutive Class 1 wrestling title last year, is moving up. But how far?
“At this point, we’re not sure,’’ Sherertz said. “Honestly, I think we’ve worn out our welcome in Class 1; I don’t like being resented or disliked and I’m looking forward to new territory. But because some schools might not be competing this year because of COVID, there’s a chance we could move all the way to Class 4, which I wouldn’t feel very good about.
“But if that happens, we’ll deal with it.”
A MSHSAA news release lists Dec. 11 as the day boys wrestling districts and classifications will be announced.
Since 2007, Whitfield has dominated Class 1 wrestling with nine team titles and four runner-up finishes.
“We’ve unintentionally been preparing for this for 13 or 14 years,’’ Sherertz said. “People on the outside talk about our recruiting and that’s a crock. We’re pretty lean — we always are — we have somewhere between 15 and 20 kids and competing against the big boys, that’s asking a lot. But even if we’re in Class 4, we’ll do our best to compete.
“The only way to go back down is to lose and I have no intention of losing.”
Sherertz continued: “Moving up, the margin for error is less, so we know that we’ll have to be at the top of our game. But our top guys, they have aspirations to wrestle beyond high school and we’ll continue to do what we can to make that happen. To be honest, I’d like to have a bigger, deeper squad, but I don’t. We’re razor thin, so we have to be smart and we also have to be a little lucky.
“But if we wrestle well, we feel like we can compete against anybody.”
Whitfield returns a number of top-level competitors, including senior Logan Ferrero, a three-time state finalist and two-time champion who has committed to Duke University. He’s expected to compete at 145 or 152 pounds this season and has won more than 120 matches for Whitfield.
Also back for the Warriors are junior Evan Binder, a two-time state champ expected to wrestle at 126 this season; sophomore A.J. Rallo, who won state at 106 last year and who will compete at 120 this year; junior Keith Miley, a two-time state finalist who’ll wrestle at 220 or 285 this year; and junior Reese Callahan (160), who’s qualified for state twice and placed sixth last year.
Junior Chase Brock, who went 26-1 in winning the Class 1 title at 182 and finished as a state runner-up in 2019, is currently sidelined because of a shoulder injury suffered while playing baseball.
“We hope to get him back at some point, but right now, he’s a wild card,’’ Sherertz said.
Whitfield is set to open its season Saturday in the Ron Sauer Duals to be hosted by Fox and Seckman.
“We’ve modified the schedule. We’re competing once a week in smaller events. The mega-tournaments are gone,’’ Sherertz said. “At this point, it’s all about finding a balance, about competing in smaller events, giving ourselves an opportunity to regroup and hope nobody turns into a pumpkin. We’re doing the best we can to follow MSHSAA’s recommendations to stay safe. Our kids are wrestling in masks, they’re conditioning in masks, they’re practicing technique in masks and they’re weightlifting in masks. And they’re doing it in small groups.
“It’s a lot of work, but I’m proud of the kids and how seriously they’re taking things. There’s not a lot of complaining; they realize this is how it needs to be and they’re giving it their all to do what they can to make sure we’re safe and that we can have a wrestling season.’’
BOYS WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Jacobi Jackson, senior, De Smet
A top-level college prospect in both football and wrestling, Jackson is hoping to continue competing in both sports at the next level. He recently played a key role in helping the Spartans reach the Class 6 state title game in football and is a two-time heavyweight finalist in wrestling. Avenging a tiebreaker loss as a sophomore, he defeated Howell’s Ryan Skillington 5-2 in last year’s title match to cap a 31-3 season.
Josh Koderhandt, senior, Bellevlle West
Wrestling in Illinois is currently on hold because of coronavirus, but that didn’t keep Koderhandt, a three-time state qualifier who finished second at 113 pounds as a sophomore and won state as a 120-pound junior, from committing to the United States Naval Academy. In last year’s state final, Koderhandt trailed for the first time all season but rallied for the win in overtime to finish off a 43-0 season.
Jake Mann, senior, Ladue
Mann, who has committed to Princeton University of the Ivy League, is a 138-pounder who has reached the state championship match three times, winning to finish off both his sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, he capped a 42-2 season with an 8-0 major decision over Rolla’s Zack Fennell in the title match at 126.
Santino Robinson, sophomore, CBC
As a freshman last February in Columbia, Robinson was the Cadets’ lone state champion, winning 4-2 over previously unbeaten Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge in the Class 4 title match at 113 pounds. Robinson finished the season with a 35-4 record. As a team, the Cadets earned their fourth consecutive team trophy by taking fourth in Class 4.
Callum Sitek, senior, Pacific
One of the most consistent performers in Pacific’s program history, Sitek qualified for state as a freshman and has been a Class 3 runner-up the last two seasons. At 152 pounds last year, he was 47-0 before dropping a 5-1 decision in the title match. With a 143-11 career record, Sitek is being recruited by a number of smaller Division I programs.
