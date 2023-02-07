Belleville East senior wrestler Dominic Thebeau is as focused as he’s ever been.

“My goal is to win a state wrestling title and I’m going to make sure I do everything I can to make that happen,’’ said Thebeau, who improved his season’s record to 8-1 Saturday with a pair of dominating wins at 195 pounds to capture the Class 3A regional championship at Alton High.

“I’ve worked hard to get to this point, battling through some things and now I’m ready to finish the season strong.”

Thebeau and the area’s other 3A contenders compete in sectionals this weekend at Normal Community High. The top four finishers in each weight class there will advance to the Illinois boys wrestling individual state tournament Feb. 16-18 at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Last year, competing at 182 pounds, Thebeau finished 37-2 and earned a third-place medal at state. He was a Post-Dispatch All-Metro second-team honoree.

“I lost my first match of that season and came back to beat that same guy by 12,’’ said Thebeau, a 17-year-old whose only other loss last season came in the state semifinal.

Early this season, Thebeau took a controversial 4-3 loss and was injured while wrestling Marist’s Peter Marinopoulos in the championship match at the Joliet Central McLaughlin Classic in a showdown of the two top-ranked wrestlers in the state.

“There was a discrepancy and the referee awarded him the points he needed for the win,’’ Thebeau said. “I wasn’t happy about it, but it happened. I toughed it out and focused on moving forward. Hopefully, I’ll get another shot at him.”

If Thebeau and Marinopolos meet again, it likely will come in the 195-pound title match in Champaign.

Thebeau left the earlier showdown with an injury and ended up missing substantial time this season. But now he’s back, stronger and more determined to finish his high school wrestling career on a high note.

“At the time, dealing with the injury was a struggle,’’ he said. “But I put my faith in God. I started going to church a lot more and that spiritual approach gave me the strength and mental fortitude I needed. It helped me through some tough times and now I feel as strong as ever.”

That showed through last weekend as Thebeau dominated his way to the regional title at Alton with a 10-1 major decision over fourth-seeded Roman Janek of Granite City and followed up with a pin against second-seeded Scott Snyder of Collinsville.

“I’d never want to go through it again, but I do feel the injury was a blessing in disguise. Now, I’m definitely stronger and fresher,’’ Thebeau said. “Going through 25 matches during a season can take a lot out of you. Even if you love the sport, you get tired. But I’m excited to be back on the mat and I’m really looking to finishing the season strong.”

Thebeau started wrestling at age 4 or 5 but didn’t get serious about the sport until winning a middle school title as a seventh-grader.

“Growing up, I tried a bunch of different sports, but wrestling was always in the mix,’’ he said. “Over time, I realized how much I hated losing and figured out that wrestling was one sport that really came down to your own effort. I found that the harder I worked, the more success I had. That year I won the championship as a seventh-grader, I probably had more losses than wins, but something just clicked.”

And Thebeau has never looked back.

He’s the product of a wrestling family. His dad, Bernie, competed at Cahokia High and helps with the Belleville Little Devils youth program. An older brother, Adam, starred at Belleville East and recently became a starter as a redshirt freshman at the University of Nebraska.

Dominic Thebeau committed to the Cornhuskers as soon as he was allowed.

“They want me to redshirt, but hopefully I can change their mind about that,’’ Dominic said. “I talk to my brother all the time and I’m really looking forward to us being teammates again. I plan on taking summer classes there so I can get my career started.”

Dominic Thebeau has developed into an aggressive, attacking wrestler.

“I’ve been working with Dominic since the fourth grade and the growth I’ve seen is remarkable,’’ said Rashad Riley, who stepped up this season to replace Maurice Brown as Belleville East’s varsity coach. “Dominic’s work ethic is unreal and his goal is to win a state championship. He’s ready to go.”

Thebeau was one of five Lancer wrestlers to capture regional titles last weekend. The others were: senior Nick Fetters (30-14) at 120; senior Warren Zeisset (36-8) at 138; sophomore Terence Willis (30-9) at 152); and freshman heavyweight Jonathan Rulo (28-1).

“We’re excited,’’ Riley said. “Our freshman heavyweight was under the radar, but no more. I think he can earn a medal. And I’m also excited about our other guys. Willis started the year strong, went through a little bit of a slump like sophomores do, but he’s wrestling strong again now. And our other seniors, Nick Fetters and Warren Zeisset, have had great careers with us and they’re looking forward finishing strong.

“Our goal is to go five for five and have all of them wrestling in Champaign.”