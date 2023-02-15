Civic Memorial High wrestler Abe Wojcikiewicz will do whatever he needs to do to keep on winning.

“Early on, I realized that I wasn’t a great athlete. I’ve never been very fast and I’m not always the most coordinated,’’ the 18-year-old said. “But I found wrestling. I truly believe that anyone can wrestle; it’s just a matter of how much you’re willing to commit and work at it. Success in this sport comes down to training — how much work you’re willing to do — and your ability to outthink your opponent on the mat.

“Wrestling’s a sport where you learn to play to your strength and also learn to exploit the other guy’s weaknesses.”

A senior in Class 2A at 170 pounds, Wojcikiewicz and the rest of Illinois’ top male wrestlers will compete Thursday through Saturday in the IHSA Individual State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.

It’s the third IHSA state tournament for Wojcikiewicz, who went 0-2 as the lone freshman in the 145-pound bracket. His sophomore season was thrown off by COVID; there was no IHSA state competition, but he finished the season 29-1 and captured a state championship at 160 at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet in Springfield.

Last year, he finished 42-1 and took third at 170. His only loss, a 3-2 setback in the semifinals, came to eventual state champion Tom Bennett of Chicago Brother Rice.

“It’s a match I feel I could’ve won, but I don’t want to discredit the guy who beat me,’’ said Wojcikiewicz, who was slowed after rolling his ankle just before state. “I expected to win — but I expect to win every time I take the mat — and things just didn’t go my way. Wrestling can be a brutal sport and that’s how things work out sometimes.

“That loss has become my motivation. It’s driven me throughout this season and hopefully it will continue to drive me this weekend.”

No matter what happens this weekend, Wojcikiewicz plans to continue wrestling in college. He’s signed with Stanford University.

“I talked to a lot of schools and Stanford’s combination of academics and wrestling put them at the top of the list,’’ Wojcikiewicz said. “My visit there was incredible. It’s a beautiful campus and Rob Koll is a great coach. It’s a place where I feel there’s tremendous potential for growth, on and off the wrestling mat.

“In terms of academics and athletics, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Civic Memorial wrestling coach Jeremy Christeson is excited for Wojcikiewicz.

“A lot of top schools were after Abe,’’ the coach said. “He’s an outstanding student with test scores off the chart and he’s a wrestler with a ton of potential. He’s a leader, a guy who dissects every match and who works as hard or harder than anybody I’ve ever worked with. I think he’s set himself up for a good collegiate career.”

Both Christeson and Wojcikiewicz describe him as a grinder on the mat.

“He’s super heavy-handed,’’ the coach said. “Most opponents struggle against Abe because he’s a guy who takes control of the match from the start and never gives the other guy any opportunity.”

Wojcikiewicz added: “I like to slowly beat down on an opponent and dominate him as the match progresses. This is a sport that definitely fits my personality because so much of your success comes from the amount of work you’re willing to put into it.

“I’ll never say I really enjoy practice — it’s difficult and it’s physically draining — but I’ve come to enjoy the process. The more you work, the better you become. And as your level of competition improves, it becomes even more of challenge of the mind. In some ways, it’s almost like a game of chess out there."

Wojcikiewicz has never been one to focus much on past accomplishments.

“I don’t want to diminish what I’ve done, but I also don’t want to dwell on it,’’ he said. “Recognition is nice, but I think it’s important to stay hungry and to always be looking for more.”

He continued: “This is my favorite time of the year. You train hard and this weekend you get a chance to put it all out there on the mat.”