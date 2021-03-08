Boys wrestling spotlight: Lafayette has high hopes of ending state title drought

He also is highly motivated.

“The Lafayette wrestling team means more to me than anything I’ve ever been a part of, so it would be nice to give a state title back to a team that’s given me so much,” Hagan said.

Hagan has wrestled in both the 182- and 195-pound divisions this season. He defeated 195-pound standout Trey Ward of St. Charles 4-0 earlier this season, delivering Ward his only loss of the season.

Sanguinet credits Hagan’s mentality for his dominance on the mat.

“He has an ego, and I mean an ego in a good way to where, ‘This is my mat and I’m going to win this match every time,’ ” Sanguinet said. “He takes it very personally when he gets scored on, even in practice, and that is what has excelled him to a state champion-caliber wrestler.”

Boren (36-3), a senior, was a state runner-up last season at 160 pounds after a completing a dramatic path to the championship mat. Boren earned sudden victory with an overtime takedown in his first match and squeaked out a 3-2 nailbiter in the semifinal before losing in the title match.

“I’ve been working so hard since I had the taste of victory at state but didn’t quite get there, and I know this hard work is going to pay off,” Boren said.